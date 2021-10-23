Menu
Lana Del Rey Performs “Arcadia” on Stephen Colbert: Watch

Celebrating her new album Blue Banisters

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
October 23, 2021 | 2:30pm ET

    Lana Del Rey celebrated the release day of her new album, Blue Banisters, by paying a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As the evening’s musical guest, the pop crooner gave a performance of the album’s lead single, “Arcadia.”

    “Arcadia” already calls to mind Del Rey’s earlier career highlights like “Video Games,” but her outfit and the black-and-white filter of her remote performance especially felt like a throwback to 2012. With a stripped-down piano background and minimal stage decor, Del Rey’s voice took the forefront, making the simple track feel all the more poignant. Watch her performance below.

    Now that Blue Banisters has finally arrived, it seems Del Rey might be taking some time away from the public eye: After some questionable missteps over the past year or so — including that infamous mesh mask — she wisely deactivated her social media accounts last month. Blue Banisters arrived just seven months after her last studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

