Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lana Del Rey’s 10 Best Songs

Revisiting Lana’s best tracks on the eve of her eighth studio album Blue Banisters

lana del rey best songs
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
and Follow
October 21, 2021 | 1:09pm ET

    In 2011, Lizzie Grant introduced the world to Lana Del Rey with songs like “Video Games” and “Born to Die.” Her offerings somehow sounded both apocalyptic and romantic at the same time. Teens, particularly those of the We Heart It set, instantly ate it up.

    Since then, Del Rey has evolved past many a Tumblr GIF, cementing her place in the pop canon through carefully-crafted ballads and bangers alike. She’s undertaken purposeful collaborations with contemporary stars and the kids of folk icons. An undeniable aesthetic permeates it all, but beneath the schtick is a truly great songwriter. The industry has paid attention, too; Del Rey’s work has earned her six Grammy nominations.

    Meanwhile, when it comes to both her opinions and her music, LDR is fairly prolific (for better or for worse). Tomorrow, October 22nd, she’ll drop her eighth studio album (and her second of 2021), Blue Banisters. To celebrate, we’ve picked our 10 favorite Lana tracks.

    Advertisement

    She’ll make you laugh, she’ll make you cry. Here are Lana Del Rey’s 10 best songs of all time, ranked for your pleasure.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Kanye West Best Songs

Kanye West's Top 20 Songs

August 30, 2021

Paul McCartney Best Songs

Paul McCartney's 10 Best Songs

June 18, 2021

Van Halen

Van Halen's Top 10 Songs in Honor of Eddie Van Halen

and and October 6, 2020

New Order's Top 10 Songs

and and July 11, 2019

 

Ranking: Every Song by The Smiths from Worst to Best

and and and February 21, 2019

Moby's Top 10 Songs

and February 26, 2018

Neil Young Homegrown Lost Album Release Date Announcement

Neil Young's Top 10 Songs

and and November 28, 2017

R.E.M.'s Top 20 Songs

and and and November 8, 2017

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lana Del Rey's 10 Best Songs

Menu Shop Search Sale