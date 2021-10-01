LCD Soundsystem Announce 20-Date Concert Residency in Brooklyn

LCD Soundsystem have announced a 20-date residency at Brooklyn Steel, marking their first live shows in more than three years.

The run of shows takes place between November 23rd and December 21st. A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 6th, with a public on-sale following on Friday, October 8th via AXS.com.

It was only a few months ago that LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy said the band was on a “full hiatus.” Appearing on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast, Murphy commented, “Right now, we’re on a full hiatus. Because of the nature of the band, when we’re not touring, we’re just, like, back to normal life completely… Everyone does other stuff. Everyone has their own things going on. So for us to put [a new album] together, we just kind of have to decide to do it.” Murphy was also adamant that he doesn’t “want to go out [on tour] without new music.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Of course, as LCD Soundsystem fans are acutely aware, Murphy does have a tendency to change his mind; the band famously played a farewell show at Madison Square Garden in 2011… only to reunite five years later.

Speaking of that fabled MSG show, earlier this year LCD Soundsystem reissued The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden on CD and vinyl in commemoration of the concert’s 10th anniversary.

LCD Soundsystem’s last proper studio album, American Dream, was released in 2017.

Advertisement

LCD Soundsystem 2021 Tour Dates:

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel