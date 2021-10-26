Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Led Zeppelin Joins TikTok

Starting today, TikTok users have access to over 100 songs from Zeppelin's catalog

Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin, photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 26, 2021 | 10:45am ET

    TikTok has a whole lotta love for Led Zeppelin after striking a deal to bring the band’s entire discography to the video platform.

    Starting today, TikTok users have access to over 100 songs from Led Zeppelin’s eight studio albums and three live records.

    Additionally, a newly launched Led Zeppelin TikTok account promises exclusive artwork and graphics, classic live performances, and other video content.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Led Zeppelin is the second major rock band to join TikTok in as many weeks. Earlier this month, the platform added 36 Beatles songs to its catalog.

    (Editor’s Note: While we’re on the subject of TikTok, do make sure to follow @Consequence. We post original videos daily!)

    Fans of Led Zeppelin can also look forward to the first officially authorized documentary on the band. An on-stage live reunion still isn’t in the cards, however, as Robert Plant thinks heritage bands look “sadly decrepit” when playing live.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

circle jerks halloween shows postponed covid

Circle Jerks Postpone Halloween Shows Due to COVID-19 within Band's Touring Party

October 26, 2021

sasami squeeze new album artwork the greatest skin a rat new songs stream tour dates

SASAMI Announces New Album Squeeze, Shares "The Greatest" and "Skin a Rat": Stream

October 26, 2021

Adele

Adele Announces First Live Concerts in Five Years

October 26, 2021

chvrches screen violence deluxe edition directors cut

CHVRCHES Announce Screen Violence: Director's Cut Deluxe Edition

October 26, 2021

 

bruce springsteen the river no nukes colbert performance watch

Bruce Springsteen Performs "The River" and Talks No Nukes on Colbert: Watch

October 26, 2021

Alice Cooper and Baker Mayfield in Progressive commercial

Alice Cooper Is Baker Mayfield's Neighbor in New Progressive Commercials: Watch

October 26, 2021

Florence and the Machine Ceremonials

Florence + the Machine's Ceremonials Turns 10: An Unabashed Work from a Baroque Pop Powerhouse

October 26, 2021

Car Seat Headrest 2022 tour dates tickets live concert ticketmaster bartees strange show Carseat Head rest, photo by Carlos Cruz

Car Seat Headrest Announce 2022 North American Tour

October 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Led Zeppelin Joins TikTok

Menu Shop Search Sale