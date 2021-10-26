Led Zeppelin Joins TikTok

TikTok has a whole lotta love for Led Zeppelin after striking a deal to bring the band’s entire discography to the video platform.

Starting today, TikTok users have access to over 100 songs from Led Zeppelin’s eight studio albums and three live records.

Additionally, a newly launched Led Zeppelin TikTok account promises exclusive artwork and graphics, classic live performances, and other video content.

Led Zeppelin is the second major rock band to join TikTok in as many weeks. Earlier this month, the platform added 36 Beatles songs to its catalog.

Fans of Led Zeppelin can also look forward to the first officially authorized documentary on the band. An on-stage live reunion still isn’t in the cards, however, as Robert Plant thinks heritage bands look “sadly decrepit” when playing live.

