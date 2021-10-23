Menu
Booise Unleashes Disgusting Homophobic Rant on Lil Nas X

The tweet has since been deleted for violating Twitter's terms of service

Boosie, photo by Prince Williams / Lil Nas X, photo via YouTube
October 23, 2021 | 7:05pm ET

    Lil Nas X is one of the most compelling and innovative artists to emerge in the last decade. Boosie (aka Lil Boosie aka Boosie BadAzz) is a one-time Southern rap titan whose career hit the skids when he decided to name his 2017 album BooPac and never recovered. Nowadays, you’re much more likely to see Booise’s name in the headlines for the homophobic comments posted to his Twitter than you are for his music.

    Over the last several months, Booise has made a number of derogatory comments about the “Industry Baby” rapper and his sexuality. Lil Nas X has mostly ignored Boosie, but during a recent Instagram chat with fans, he joked that the two had collaborated on a new song (via HNHH). “Shit fire,” Lil Nas X quipped. “I ain’t even gonna lie, for real. Gotdamn song with Lil Boosie gonna come out. Song with Lil Boosie finna come out.”

    Even an imaginary collaboration with an openly gay rapper was enough to send Boosie into a full-blown rage. Early Saturday afternoon, he responded on Twitter by using the F-slur and demanding that Lil Nas X take his own life.

    “STOP TROLLING ME F—– LOL!! U A WHOLE B—- PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D— N GETTIN F—ED N YOUR A– N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE,” Boosie tweeted.

    The tweet has since been removed for violating Twitter’s terms of service and Boosie has presumably been suspended from the social media platform.

    For his part, Lil Nas X seems unfazed. In a tweet posted shortly after Booise’s homophobic rant, the Montero rapper wrote, “i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.”

