LL Cool J Performs “Rock the Bells” with Eminem at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Watch

LL Cool J celebrated his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a star-studded performance featuring surprise appearances from Eminem and Jennifer Lopez.
The veteran rapper performed a medley of his greatest hits, kicking off with the one-two punch of “Rock Around the Clock” and “Going Back to Cali.” Eminem, who himself will likely be a first-ballot inductee of the Rock Hall once he becomes eligible next year, then joined LL Cool J for a spirited rendition of “Rock the Bells.”
LL Cool J closed the set by performing “I’m Bad,” “All I Have” with Lopez, and “Mama Said Knock You Out.”
Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.
During tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, LL Cool J was presented with the Musical Excellence Award.
The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night. A pre-recorded telecast will air later this year on HBO and HBO Max.
LL Cool J performing w/ Eminem at the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony pic.twitter.com/DFl7S4OmET
— 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 31, 2021
Eminem makes a surprise appearance to perform with LL Cool J pic.twitter.com/hSxqF2hYuG
— David Onda (@David_Onda) October 31, 2021