LL Cool J Performs “Rock the Bells” with Eminem at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Watch

LL Cool J celebrated his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a star-studded performance featuring surprise appearances from Eminem and Jennifer Lopez.

The veteran rapper performed a medley of his greatest hits, kicking off with the one-two punch of “Rock Around the Clock” and “Going Back to Cali.” Eminem, who himself will likely be a first-ballot inductee of the Rock Hall once he becomes eligible next year, then joined LL Cool J for a spirited rendition of “Rock the Bells.”

LL Cool J closed the set by performing “I’m Bad,” “All I Have” with Lopez, and “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

During tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, LL Cool J was presented with the Musical Excellence Award.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night. A pre-recorded telecast will air later this year on HBO and HBO Max.

LL Cool J performing w/ Eminem at the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony pic.twitter.com/DFl7S4OmET — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 31, 2021

Eminem makes a surprise appearance to perform with LL Cool J pic.twitter.com/hSxqF2hYuG — David Onda (@David_Onda) October 31, 2021