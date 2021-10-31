Menu
LL Cool J Performs “Rock the Bells” with Eminem at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Watch

LL Cool J celebrated his induction with a medley of greatest hits

Eminem and LL Cool J at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Eminem and LL Cool J, photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
October 30, 2021 | 9:55pm ET

    LL Cool J celebrated his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a star-studded performance featuring surprise appearances from Eminem and Jennifer Lopez.

    The veteran rapper performed a medley of his greatest hits, kicking off with the one-two punch of “Rock Around the Clock” and “Going Back to Cali.” Eminem, who himself will likely be a first-ballot inductee of the Rock Hall once he becomes eligible next year, then joined LL Cool J for a spirited rendition of “Rock the Bells.”

    LL Cool J closed the set by performing “I’m Bad,” “All I Have” with Lopez, and “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

    Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

    During tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, LL Cool J was presented with the Musical Excellence Award.

    The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night. A pre-recorded telecast will air later this year on HBO and HBO Max.

