Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lollapalooza Bringing Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Miley Cyrus & More to South America in 2022

Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Jane's Addiction, Jack Harlow, and Kaytranda are also playing

Miley Foo Fighters Strokes
Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and The Strokes, photos by Ollie Millington and Carlo Cavaluzzi
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 28, 2021 | 2:36pm ET

    Lollapalooza has revealed the lineups for its 2022 festivals in Argentina and Brasil, which are led by Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, and Phoebe Bridgers.

    Other notable acts include Machine Gun Kelly, Jane’s Addiction, Jack Harlow, Jhay Cortez, Kaytranda, Kehlani, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Turnstile, IDLES, 070 Shake, Remi Wolf, Channel Tres, Ashnikko, The Wombats, and more.

    Lollaplooza Argentina takes place March 18th-20th at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Tickets to the festival are available here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Lollapalooza Brasil takes place March 25th-27th at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Tickets to the festival are available here.

    Details on Lollaplooza’s third South American festival, Lollapalooza Chile, will be announced shortly.

    Meanwhile, Lollapalooza’s tentpole Chicago festival will return July 28th-31st, 2022.

    Lollapalooza Argentina 2022 lineup

    Lollapalooza Brasil 2022 lineup

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Coachella ferris wheel

In the Event We're All Still Alive, Coachella Will Remain in Indio Through 2050

October 27, 2021

Travis Scott with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala

Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest 2021 Boasts Tame Impala, SZA, Bad Bunny & More

October 26, 2021

Mad Cool 2022 headliners

Mad Cool Festival Once Again Puts Everyone Else to Shame with 2022 Lineup

October 20, 2021

covid vaccine festival

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate for 2022 Festival

October 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lollapalooza Bringing Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Miley Cyrus & More to South America in 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale