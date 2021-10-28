Lollapalooza Bringing Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Miley Cyrus & More to South America in 2022

Lollapalooza has revealed the lineups for its 2022 festivals in Argentina and Brasil, which are led by Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Other notable acts include Machine Gun Kelly, Jane’s Addiction, Jack Harlow, Jhay Cortez, Kaytranda, Kehlani, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Turnstile, IDLES, 070 Shake, Remi Wolf, Channel Tres, Ashnikko, The Wombats, and more.

Lollaplooza Argentina takes place March 18th-20th at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Tickets to the festival are available here.

Lollapalooza Brasil takes place March 25th-27th at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Tickets to the festival are available here.

Details on Lollaplooza’s third South American festival, Lollapalooza Chile, will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza’s tentpole Chicago festival will return July 28th-31st, 2022.

