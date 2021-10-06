Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Los Angeles Mandates Full COVID-19 Vaccination for Indoor Concerts and Movie Theaters

A recent negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for entry

los angeles full covid-19 vaccination mandate
Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 6, 2021 | 4:26pm ET

    Los Angeles is the latest municipality to pass a broad mandate requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor concerts, movie theaters, restaurants, gyms, nail salons, coffee shops, and more. Proof of a recent negative COVID test will not be accepted instead.

    As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the ordinance passed the council on an 11-2 vote, and is expected to take effect November 4th. It will likely be signed the moment it touches Mayor Eric Garcetti’s desk. He came out in favor of stricter coronavirus measures last week, saying, “I don’t want to bury another city employee, police officer, firefighter.”

    LA County Department of Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer supported the ordinance, adding “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage. This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The mandate is unlikely to face organized resistance from the entertainment sector. “In order for the exhibition industry to fully recover, we need more people to be vaccinated,” National Association of Theatre Owners president John Fithian said. “It’s pure science. The rates of shots had went quite well for a while in the U.S. and then they dropped off. We need them to keep going.”

    This follows a similar ordinance passed in New York City over the summer, which went into effect in September. In August, Los Angeles required protective mask wearing at all major outdoor events, regardless of vaccination status.

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

    Advertisement

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

halsey if i can't have love i want power film premiere hbo max

Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power Film to Premiere on HBO Max

October 6, 2021

cyrano soundtrack bryce aaron dessner matt berninger the national

Bryce and Aaron Dessner, Matt Berninger Contribute Soundtrack to New Film Cyrano

October 6, 2021

Russian space movie first film outer space astronaut crew Challenge director actor cast Yulia Peresild, Klim Shipenko, and Anton Shkaplerov, photo via Roscosmos Space Agency

Russian Film Crew on International Space Station Begins First Movie Shot in Space

October 5, 2021

Red Rocket trailer movie Sean Baker new film A24 cast Simon Rex video

A24 Shares Trailer for Sean Baker's New Film Red Rocket: Watch

October 5, 2021

 

john cena peacemaker clip hbo max eagle first look

John Cena's Peacemaker Introduces Eagley in First Look at the Suicide Squad Spin-Off: Watch

October 5, 2021

Halloween Kills Review (Universal)

Halloween Kills... The Franchise, To Be Specific: Review

October 4, 2021

cmon cmon review

NYFF Review: Joaquin Phoenix Gets Avuncular for the Warm, Low-Key C’mon C’mon

October 4, 2021

netflix unveils tick tick boom trailer andrew garfield watch

Netflix Unveils New Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick...BOOM!: Watch

October 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Los Angeles Mandates Full COVID-19 Vaccination for Indoor Concerts and Movie Theaters

Menu Shop Search Sale