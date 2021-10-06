Los Angeles Mandates Full COVID-19 Vaccination for Indoor Concerts and Movie Theaters

Los Angeles is the latest municipality to pass a broad mandate requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor concerts, movie theaters, restaurants, gyms, nail salons, coffee shops, and more. Proof of a recent negative COVID test will not be accepted instead.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the ordinance passed the council on an 11-2 vote, and is expected to take effect November 4th. It will likely be signed the moment it touches Mayor Eric Garcetti’s desk. He came out in favor of stricter coronavirus measures last week, saying, “I don’t want to bury another city employee, police officer, firefighter.”

LA County Department of Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer supported the ordinance, adding “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage. This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.”

The mandate is unlikely to face organized resistance from the entertainment sector. “In order for the exhibition industry to fully recover, we need more people to be vaccinated,” National Association of Theatre Owners president John Fithian said. “It’s pure science. The rates of shots had went quite well for a while in the U.S. and then they dropped off. We need them to keep going.”

This follows a similar ordinance passed in New York City over the summer, which went into effect in September. In August, Los Angeles required protective mask wearing at all major outdoor events, regardless of vaccination status.

