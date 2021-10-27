Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution in Connection to Mac Miller’s Death

One of the men charged in connection with providing Mac Miller the fentanyl that led to his untimely death has agreed to plead guilty.

As TMZ reports, Stephen Andrew Walter will enter a guilty plea to federal charges of distribution of fentanyl. In exchange, another charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was dropped, though Walter still faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to the plea agreement, Walter “knowingly and intentionally directed Ryan Michael Reavis to distribute fentanyl in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills, to Cameron James Pettit” on September 4th, 2018. Reavis was Walter’s runner, while Pettit was the drug dealer who eventually delivered those pills to Miller. Miller died from an overdose of fentanyl in combination with cocaine and alcohol three days later of September 7th.

“All parties agree that this is a just and fair disposition of the case,” Walter’s lawyer said in a statement.

Pettit was arrested in early September 2019, with Reavis’ and Walter’ arrests coming a few weeks later. Pettit and Reavis have both entered not guilty pleas and their trial is set to begin on March 1st, 2022.

As his career continues to be posthumously celebrated, Miller’s 2014 Faces mixtape was recently released to streaming services for the first time. Earlier this month, Young Thug dropped “Day Before,” a collaboration with the late rapper that was recorded just one day before Miller’s death.

