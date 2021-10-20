Mad Cool Festival Once Again Puts Everyone Else to Shame with 2022 Lineup

Mad Cool Festival continues to roll out its 2022 lineup and, in the process, continues to put every other festival to shame. Now in its fifth year, the festival goes down July 6th-10th in Madrid, Spain. (Fun fact: Did you know the flight from New York to Madrid is only an hour longer than the flight from New York to Los Angeles? Just saying…)

The 2022 poster is top-lined by Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Faith No More, and Imagine Dragons alongside new additions Florence and the Machine, Queens of the Stone Age, and HAIM.

Other notable acts confirmed to play include Placebo, Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Deftones, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, CHVRCHES, Alt-J, The War on Drugs, Foals, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Tove Lo, Animal Collective, Arlo Parks, MØ, Royal Blood, Leon Bridges, and beabadoobee.

Also playing are Black Pumas, Tinashe, Sigrid, Sylvan Esso, Editors, Yves Tumor, Princess Nokia, Four Tet, Floating Points, Gangs of Youth, Sam Fender, The Struts, Seasick Steve, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Thrice, Reignwolf, The Regrettes, Cherry Glazerr, Chubby & The Gang, Marika Hackman, Bartees Strange, Peggy Gou, Highly Suspect, Brutus, Nothing But Thieves, and Sherlocks, among others.

Tickets to Mad Cool 2022 are now on sale via the festival’s website or Ticketmaster. Additionally, all tickets purchased for the 2020 & 2021 editions are valid for Mad Cool 2022

Editor’s Note: Consequence is the US media partner of Mad Cool Festival.

