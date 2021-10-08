Madonna Claims She Turned Down a Role in The Matrix

Did we miss out on seeing Madonna play a starring role in The Matrix? If the Queen of Pop is to be believed, the answer is yes.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (October 7th), she participated in a “myths and rumors” segment during which she was asked to confirm or deny claims that have surfaced about her over the years. After affirming she turned down Catwoman in Batwoman Returns and the lead role in Showgirls, Madonna made the unprompted reveal that she also passed on The Matrix.

“I also turned down the role in The Matrix,” she said. “Can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself. That’s like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

Madonna didn’t elaborate on which role she was offered or how far along in production the movie was when she heard about it. Given her star power at the time, it’s not too much of a stretch to guess it would’ve been the now-iconic character of Trinity alongside Keanu Reeves’ Neo. Of course, that role went to Carrie-Anne Moss, whose performance in the 1999 original helped launch one of the most influential sci-fi franchises of all time.

Of course, Madonna isn’t the only actress who reportedly was in consideration for a starring role in The Matrix. In 2010, Janet Jackson claimed scheduling conflicts prevented her from appearing in the film.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek and Jada Pinkett Smith (who starred as Niobe in the sequels) were among the four finalists for the role of Trinity. “I always tell Carrie-Ann that she was perfect for that one,” Pinkett Smith said during an episode of Red Table Talk with Hayek earlier this year.

Later this year, Reeves and Moss are returning in their iconic roles for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the series. It’s out December 22nd and marks the final movie from Warner Bros. to simultaneously premiere on HBO Max and movie theaters in 2021.

As for Madonna, her new concert film Madame X premiered on Paramount+ earlier today. Elsewhere in The Tonight Show interview, she also explained why she is writing a “visual autobiography” with Diablo Cody. Watch the full clip below.

