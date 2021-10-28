79-Year-Old Man Shoots Son for Playing Guitar Too Long

A 79-year-old Ohio man shot his 50-year-old son after becoming irritated over the younger man playing his guitar too long. Fred Hensley Sr. was apparently aiming for the guitar when he shot Fred Hensley Jr. in the stomach on Sunday (October 24th).

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, police responded to a call of an accidental shooting at a home in Blue Ash, Ohio. Apparently, while police were on the way, the son attacked the father, despite being wounded by the gunshot.

Court papers reveal that the elder Hensley told cops that he fired his .380 pistol toward the guitar because his son wouldn’t stop rocking for over an hour. WXIX adds that police officers found the gun, a spent shell casing, and the guitar riddled with bullet holes at the scene.

Hensley Sr. has been charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, reports WKRC, and is currently being held on $60,000 bond. Hensley Jr., meanwhile, insists he doesn’t remember assaulting his dad after the shooting, and isn’t facing any charges as of yet.

The father was taken to the hospital with facial wounds, and later booked at Hamilton County Justice Center. The son was also hospitalized with a gunshot wound in his ribcage area. His current condition has not been reported, but it appears the wound was not life-threatening.

Watch a local television news report from WKRC in Cincinnati below, followed by Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” music video (in place of an actual reenactment).

