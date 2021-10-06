The Evolution of the Live Show: Marc Myers Joins The What Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marc Myers, a regular contributor to The Wall Street Journal, joins Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco to discuss his new book, ROCK CONCERT: An Oral History as Told by the Artists, Backstage Insiders, and Fans Who Were There. It’s a fun conversation on The What Podcast that looks at the evolution of the live show from the ’50s to the ’80s.

Myers gives insider info about how rock concerts evolved, how a particular series of events led to the arena shows we know and love today, and what the industry looks like in 2021. Take a listen above, and make sure you like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

