Marvel Developing WandaVision Spin-Off Starring Kathryn Hahn

It’s Agatha all the way! Marvel is reportedly developing a WandaVision spin-off series for Disney+ that will see Kathryn Hahn returning as dark witch Agatha Harkness.

Variety reports that the “dark comedy” is coming from WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer, who recently signed an overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television back in May. Hahn will star as Agatha “Agnes” Harkness, a role for which she received an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy nomination. (The show received 23 total nods; it won three, including Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Agatha All Along”).

Deadline also notes that the series will mark Hahn’s first reprisal of the fan-favorite character under her multi-appearance deal. The deal promises Agatha’s return in both streaming and film sides of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While details are understandably slim at this point, there are a few possibilities of where an Agatha series might go. One would be to delve into her origins as a dark witch during the Salem Witch trials, something teased in the WandaVision penultimate episode “Previously On.”

Another would be to pick up where WandaVision left off, with Agatha trapped in the Agnes persona she used to manipulate and harass Wanda (the Emmy-nominated Elizabeth Olsen). Her goal was to steal the chaos magic that made Wanda the Scarlett Witch, which only led to Wanda harnessing her true power and forcing Agatha to live as Agnes in Westview, New Jersey.

A series that found Agnes trying to regain her Agatha-level power and continue her hunt for the Scarlett Witch would make sense not only in terms of story, but in the progression of the MCU’s paranormal side. Those supernatural aspects are expected to be expanded in the upcoming Moon Knight series and Blade movie, as well as the Olsen-co-starring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We’ll likely have to wait some time to see where Schaeffer and Hahn might take the character, though we’ll at least get more Scarlett Witch when the Doctor Strange sequel arrives on March 25th, 2022. For now, revisit “Agatha All Along” below, because you know you want to.