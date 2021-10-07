Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Marvel Developing WandaVision Spin-Off Starring Kathryn Hahn

Disney+ series will see Hahn reprising her Emmy-nominated role as Agatha Harkness

kathryn hahn agatha Harkness agnes wandavision marvel spin-off disney plus disney+
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision (Disney+/Marvel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 7, 2021 | 12:29pm ET

    It’s Agatha all the way! Marvel is reportedly developing a WandaVision spin-off series for Disney+ that will see Kathryn Hahn returning as dark witch Agatha Harkness.

    Variety reports that the “dark comedy” is coming from WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer, who recently signed an overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television back in May. Hahn will star as Agatha “Agnes” Harkness, a role for which she received an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy nomination. (The show received 23 total nods; it won three, including Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Agatha All Along”).

    Deadline also notes that the series will mark Hahn’s first reprisal of the fan-favorite character under her multi-appearance deal. The deal promises Agatha’s return in both streaming and film sides of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While details are understandably slim at this point, there are a few possibilities of where an Agatha series might go. One would be to delve into her origins as a dark witch during the Salem Witch trials, something teased in the WandaVision penultimate episode “Previously On.”

    Another would be to pick up where WandaVision left off, with Agatha trapped in the Agnes persona she used to manipulate and harass Wanda (the Emmy-nominated Elizabeth Olsen). Her goal was to steal the chaos magic that made Wanda the Scarlett Witch, which only led to Wanda harnessing her true power and forcing Agatha to live as Agnes in Westview, New Jersey.

    WandaVision Dusts Off the Comics to Hint at Vision's Future in the MCU
     Editor's Pick
    WandaVision Dusts Off the Comics to Tease Vision’s Future

    A series that found Agnes trying to regain her Agatha-level power and continue her hunt for the Scarlett Witch would make sense not only in terms of story, but in the progression of the MCU’s paranormal side. Those supernatural aspects are expected to be expanded in the upcoming Moon Knight series and Blade movie, as well as the Olsen-co-starring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

    Advertisement

    We’ll likely have to wait some time to see where Schaeffer and Hahn might take the character, though we’ll at least get more Scarlett Witch when the Doctor Strange sequel arrives on March 25th, 2022. For now, revisit “Agatha All Along” below, because you know you want to.

Latest Stories

judas priest richie faulkner mark slaughter

One of the Doctors Who Saved Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Was Mark Slaughter (But Not That One)

October 7, 2021

robert glasper shine d smoke new song listen stream

Robert Glasper Unveils New Song "Shine" Featuring D Smoke: Stream

October 7, 2021

soft cell bruises on my illusions new song stream

Soft Cell Share New Single "Bruises on My Illusions" from First Album in 20 Years: Stream

October 7, 2021

suicidal tendencies instagram account removed band name

Suicidal Tendencies' Instagram Account Was Taken Down Due to Band Name

October 7, 2021

 

oberhofer sunshiine new song single nick valensi shamir the strokes stream

Oberhofer Shares "SUNSHiiNE" Featuring Shamir and The Strokes' Nick Valensi: Stream

October 7, 2021

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Massive Tour with The Strokes, Beck & HAIM

October 7, 2021

charli xcx good ones tonight show jimmy fallon

Charli XCX Rises from the Grave for "Good Ones" Performance on Fallon: Watch

October 7, 2021

Cat Power covers album

Cat Power Announces New Covers Album, Performs Frank Ocean's "Bad Religion" on Corden: Watch

October 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Marvel Developing WandaVision Spin-Off Starring Kathryn Hahn

Menu Shop Search Sale