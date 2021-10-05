How Mary Lambert Makes Mental Health More “Legible”

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Musician Mary Lambert shares her struggle with bipolar disorder on the latest episode of Going There with Dr. Mike.

The Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter speaks with Dr. Mike Friedman about how she experienced both manic episodes — in which she seemed more elated, energized or grandiose — and depressive episodes where she had no energy and was unable to do even basic tasks. These episodes often felt like they come out of nowhere, leaving her feeling trapped by a biological process over which she had no control.

Lambert explained that during her manic episodes, she felt at risk for suicide because despite seeming like she felt on top of the world, she actually wasn’t feeling good about herself. The resulting dangerous combination of feeling really edgy and impulsive but not feeling good about herself per se left her at increased risk for suicidal ideation and behavior.

The singer-songwriter, who recently made her voice acting debut in Netflix’s Arlo the Alligator Boy, has been a long-time mental health activist. Talking with Dr. Mike, she explained she is trying to make mental health “legible” — that is, more clearly understandable — to reduce the stigma of mental illness. When we struggle with mental illness, we don’t always know what we are feeling, thinking, or doing, or why these experiences happen. That’s why it’s so important that we be curious about rather than critical of our experiences. We need to focus on understanding our mental health rather than shaming and judging ourselves so we can help ourselves cope and heal.

Going There is an interview series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet. Dr. Mike talks with musicians who have stepped up to share their wonderful work with us are now sharing the intimate details of their journey in living with mental illness. He asks the tough questions and has the difficult conversations so that we can shine a light on the difficult topic of mental illness and come out of the darkness, put an end to the stigma of mental illness, and get the care we need.

