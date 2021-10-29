Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mastodon Release Hushed and Grim, First New Album in Four Years: Stream

The acclaimed Atlanta metal band is back with its eighth album

mastodon teardrinker video
Mastodon (photo by Clay Patrick McBride)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 29, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Atlanta metal band Mastodon have released their much-anticipated eighth studio album, Hushed and Grim, via Reprise Records.

    As Troy Sanders explained to Heavy Consequence, the new double album is deeply personal for Mastodon. Late band manager Nick John served as the inspiration for the set, as the band chronicled his battle with pancreatic cancer.

    “He was monumental in our existence,” Sanders says. “Almost as important, or more important, than being our band’s manager, he was our dear friend. I always called him my friend before I called him, ‘Oh, He’s also our manager.’ That’s kind of how our relationship worked, not just with me and him but all four of us in the band. He scooped us up in 2004 and, without compromising anything at all, brought us to many bigger and better stages all over the whole world, so we wouldn’t have the career that we have if it weren’t for him.”

    Advertisement

    That said, the Hushed and Grim isn’t all “gloom and doom.” Sanders adds, “The record is not intended to bring people in and make people sad and cry. But, there’s a depth to the album, and the meaning of the album will hopefully translate to a lot of people and be very relatable and hopefully touch people in a good way.”

    The album’s lead single, “Pushing the Tides,” arrived in September of this year and served as the first bit of music off the release. The track was classic Mastodon, featuring dark riffs, mountainous rhythms and an eerie melody.

    Mastodon Troy Sanders Video Interview
     Editor's Pick
    Mastodon’s Troy Sanders on New Album Hushed and Grim, Touring with Opeth, and More

    Leading up to the full release of Hushed and Grim, Mastodon unleashed two other tracks: “Teardrinker” and “Sickle and Peace.”

    Advertisement

    The band also announced a co-headlining tour with Opeth, which kicks off November 16th in Asheville, North Carolina. Tickets for the outing, which features support from Zeal & Ardor, are available here.

    Purchase Hushed and Grim from Amazon. Stream the full album below, followed by our recent video interview with Troy Sanders.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the war on drugs share new album i don't live here anymore stream

The War on Drugs Share New Album I Don't Live Here Anymore: Stream

October 29, 2021

jay-z kid cudi guns go bang new song the harder they fall netflix stream

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Fire Off New Song "Guns Go Bang": Stream

October 29, 2021

tori amos ocean to ocean new album stream

Tori Amos Unveils New Album Ocean to Ocean: Stream

October 29, 2021

chvrches screen violence director's cut deluxe edition stream

CHVRCHES Release Screen Violence: Director's Cut: Stream

October 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mastodon Release Hushed and Grim, First New Album in Four Years: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale