Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mastodon Unveil Doomy New Song “Sickle and Peace”: Stream

The latest single from the metal band's upcoming album, Hushed and Grim

mastodon teardrinker video
Mastodon (photo by Clay Patrick McBride)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 20, 2021 | 3:55pm ET

    Mastodon are coming up on the release of a new album, Hushed and Grim, which marks their first-ever double album. In advance of the record’s release, the Atlanta metal giants have premiered the new song “Sickle and Peace.”

    “Sickle and Peace” is the third track Mastodon have unveiled off Hushed and Grim, the first two being “Pushing the Tides” and “Teardrinker.” The new song features groovy, pulsating bass and drums, in typical Mastodon fashion, coupled with doomy guitars and powerful vocals.

    Heavy Consequence recently caught up with Mastodon singer-bassist Troy Sanders via Zoom video to talk about the inspiration behind Hushed and Grim.

    Advertisement

    “The album is about losing our manager, Nick John, just over three years ago to a battle with pancreatic cancer,” Sanders said. “He was monumental in our existence. Almost as important, or more important, than being our band’s manager, he was our dear friend. I always called him my friend before I called him, ‘Oh, He’s also our manager.’ That’s kind of how our relationship worked, not just with me and him but all four of us in the band. He scooped us up in 2004 and, without compromising anything at all, brought us to many bigger and better stages all over the whole world, so we wouldn’t have the career that we have if it weren’t for him.”

    Mastodon Troy Sanders Video Interview
     Editor's Pick
    Mastodon’s Troy Sanders on New Album Hushed and Grim, Touring with Opeth, and More

    Hushed and Grim arrives October 29th via Reprise Records, and is available for pre-order here.

    Mastodon will hit the road on a co-headlining US tour with Opeth in November. Tickets for the outing, which features support from Zeal & Ardor, are available here.

    Advertisement

    Check out Mastodon’s new song, “Sickle and Peace,” followed by our recent video interview with Troy Sanders.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

ric wilson yellow days disco ric in london town ep life's been good to me new single stream tour dates

Yellow Days and Ric Wilson Announce New EP Disco Ric in London Town, Share "Life's Been Good to Me": Stream

October 20, 2021

beirut artifacts new album fisher island sound new song stream

Beirut Announce Compilation Album Artifacts, Share "Fisher Island Sound": Stream

October 20, 2021

tomorrow x together yeonjun taehyun stay cover justin bieber the kid laroi live music video stream

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun and Taehyun Cover Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI's "Stay": Stream

October 20, 2021

nation of language the grey commute new song music video listen stream a way up

Nation of Language Unveil New Song "The Grey Commute": Stream

October 20, 2021

 

anya taylor-joy downtown last night in soho music video petula clark cover watch

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes "Downtown" in Eerie Last Night in Soho Music Video: Watch

October 20, 2021

mount westmore Too $hort Snoop Dogg Ice Cube E-40 big subwoofer new debut single stream

MOUNT WESTMORE (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort) Share Debut Single "Big Subwoofer": Stream

October 20, 2021

Animal Collective Time Skiffs new album Prester John music video single song stream Animal Collective, photo by Hisham Bharoocha

Animal Collective Announce New Album Time Skiffs, Share "Prester John": Stream

October 20, 2021

Shovels Rope Manticore new album music video Domino single song 2021 stream Shovels & Rope, photo by Leslie Ryan McKellar

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album Manticore, Share "Domino": Stream

October 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mastodon Unveil Doomy New Song "Sickle and Peace": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale