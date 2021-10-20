Mastodon Unveil Doomy New Song “Sickle and Peace”: Stream

Mastodon are coming up on the release of a new album, Hushed and Grim, which marks their first-ever double album. In advance of the record’s release, the Atlanta metal giants have premiered the new song “Sickle and Peace.”

“Sickle and Peace” is the third track Mastodon have unveiled off Hushed and Grim, the first two being “Pushing the Tides” and “Teardrinker.” The new song features groovy, pulsating bass and drums, in typical Mastodon fashion, coupled with doomy guitars and powerful vocals.

Heavy Consequence recently caught up with Mastodon singer-bassist Troy Sanders via Zoom video to talk about the inspiration behind Hushed and Grim.

Advertisement

“The album is about losing our manager, Nick John, just over three years ago to a battle with pancreatic cancer,” Sanders said. “He was monumental in our existence. Almost as important, or more important, than being our band’s manager, he was our dear friend. I always called him my friend before I called him, ‘Oh, He’s also our manager.’ That’s kind of how our relationship worked, not just with me and him but all four of us in the band. He scooped us up in 2004 and, without compromising anything at all, brought us to many bigger and better stages all over the whole world, so we wouldn’t have the career that we have if it weren’t for him.”

Hushed and Grim arrives October 29th via Reprise Records, and is available for pre-order here.

Mastodon will hit the road on a co-headlining US tour with Opeth in November. Tickets for the outing, which features support from Zeal & Ardor, are available here.

Advertisement

Check out Mastodon’s new song, “Sickle and Peace,” followed by our recent video interview with Troy Sanders.

Advertisement