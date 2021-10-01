Menu
Mastodon Unveil Emotionally Heavy New Song “Teardrinker”: Stream

The second single from the metal band's forthcoming album Hushed and Grim

Mastodon (photo by Clay Patrick McBride)
October 1, 2021 | 10:15am ET

    Mastodon have shared the music video for “Teardrinker,” the latest single from their upcoming album Hushed and Grim, arriving October 29th.

    The second song we’ve heard from the new LP, “Teardrinker” is another impassioned heavy metal journey. Soaring melodic vocals are layered among waves of thick guitars and deceptively complex leads and turnarounds. It all builds to a thrilling conclusion of wild soloing and bashed drums.

    Lyrically, the song delves into deep emotional territory, with lines like, “I can see your face, and I feel the pain, and I feel the shame that I have let you down again.”

    The song’s video was directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera and features a Matrix-esque plot involving the four members of Mastodon. They enter an empty warehouse only to be transported into “four uniquely curated mini universes” that feed tears to a “greater deity.”

    Mastodon recorded Hushed and Grim over the past year in Atlanta with producer David Bottrill, who is known for his work with Tool, Rush, Muse, and Peter Gabriel, among others.

    The album’s 15 tracks vary in genre, shifting from heavy metal to psychedelia to punk — a blend that can be heard in “Teardrinker.” The LP serves as a musical tribute to Mastodon’s longtime manager Nick John, who passed away in 2018 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

    The band will support the record with a co-headlining fall 2021 US tour with Opeth. The coast-to-coast trek kicks off November 16th in Asheville, North Carolina, and heads up the East Coast before routing through the South. After hitting the West Coast, the tour wraps up on December 5th in Denver. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Watch the video for Mastodon’s new song “Teardrinker” below, and pre-order Hushed and Grim here.

