Matty Healy Makes Surprise Appearance at Phoebe Bridgers’ Los Angeles Show: Watch

Back before, y’know, all this happened, Phoebe Bridgers was slated to open for The 1975 on their tour in support of 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form. On Friday night, however, the two acts finally got to team up in person. The band’s frontman Matty Healy made a surprise appearance opening up for Bridgers’ gig at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater, and the pair performed NOACF highlight “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” live for the very first time.

Just a few hours before the show, Bridgers offered some sage advice on Twitter: “Come early tonight. Trust me.” And the surprise was well worth it. In addition to their duet, Healy debuted two new songs — one of which is titled “New York” — as well as a self-described “emo” rendition of the band’s Tumblr-era anthem, “Sex.” Check out some fan-shot footage of the surprise set below.

Bridgers has been having some fun surprising fans throughout this tour, which is in support of last year’s Punisher. Last week in Berkeley, she joined her boygenius bandmate Julien Baker for “I Know the End” and a cover of Loudon Wainwright III’s “One Man Guy.” She’s also been adding a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” into her setlists (a song that sounds like it could’ve been written by Bridgers herself).

Matty Healy introduced @the1975's "Sex" as an "emo classic," and it's hard to disagree? pic.twitter.com/NXpCSnMSDI — Rock Cellar Magazine (@RockCellarMag) October 23, 2021