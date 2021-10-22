Menu
Rap Song of the Week: Maxo Kream Details Immeasurable Loss on “CRIPSTIAN”

BabyTron, Cozz, JPEGMAFIA, BIA, and Wale also dropped essential tracks

maxo kream cripstian
Maxo Kream, photo by Justin Heron
October 22, 2021 | 3:35pm ET

    Every week, our new music feature Rap Song of the Week breaks down our favorite hip-hop tracks of the week. Check out the full playlist here. This week, we highlight Maxo Kream’s WEIGHT OF THE WORLD opener “CRIPSTIAN.”

    The world has changed immeasurably in the two years since Maxo Kream released his standout project Brandon Banks, and the Houston rapper might be carrying more weight than anyone else. While still grieving the loss of his brother, Maxo’s grandmother was hospitalized due to COVID and he had a cousin die by suicide — not to mention a friend whose bail was set at a million dollars.

    Trauma is a theme explored throughout Maxo’s aptly titled new album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, but the opening track “CRIPSTIAN” distills all his pain from the get-go. In addition to his dad and friend being in jail, Maxo has had to worry about the health of his grandmother and the death of his cousin André just 100 days after burying his brother Money Madu, who was murdered during the beginning of the early pandemic lockdown. It’s taken a toll on his health, as Maxo’s turned to codeine to numb the pain.

    Related Video

    If that weren’t enough, rappers who make it always have haters rooting for their downfall and Maxo isn’t immune. “Love me when I’m broke as shit, they hate me now, my pockets fatter/ They love me broke and bummy, got rent money now I’m feelin’ sadder,” he raps, before pleading with God to see his brother one more time: “If I can’t get in heaven, can I at least visit my brother?/ So I can tell him ’bout my niece, how much love ’em, kiss and hug ’em.”

    It’s worth noting WEIGHT OF THE WORLD finds balance with celebratory songs like the Tyler, the Creator-assisted “BIG PERSONA” and “FRFR.” To appreciate it as a whole, though, listeners are best served by starting with “CRIPSTIAN.”

