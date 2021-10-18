Menu
Maxo Kream Unleashes New Album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD: Stream

Tyler, the Creator, Don Toliver, A$AP Rocky, and Freddie Gibbs guest

Maxo Kream, photo by Justin Heron
October 18, 2021 | 12:11pm ET

    Maxo Kream has unveiled his new album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD. Stream it below with Apple Music or Spotify.

    The follow-up to 2019’s Brandon Banks finds the Houston rapper still reeling from the death of his brother, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles last year. In an interview with ComplexMaxo Kream said the experience made him “stronger mentally,” explaining,

    “It didn’t affect my creativity. You got to take everything day-to-day, bro. We’re all human, ain’t nobody invincible. We all got feelings. It’s just day-to-day. Even with that, I feel like with something that close, you never fully grieve. It’s just stages and levels. Certain outbursts, but at the same time, you just have to take it day-to-day. That’s why I said I grew stronger mentally. It’s a mental thing. Having a death in the quarantine, it takes a strong person to come out of this shit with an album ready to go. Boots laced up.”

    WEIGHT OF THE WORLD includes guest verses from Freddie Gibbs, A$AP Rocky, Monaleo, Don Toliver, and Tyler, the Creator, who also produces the track “BIG PERSONA.” Maxo Kream also shared the singles “LOCAL JOKER” and “GREENER KNOTS.”

    WEIGHT OF THE WORLD Artwork:

    maxo kream weight of the world artwork new album greener knots

    WEIGHT OF THE WORLD Tracklist:
    01. CRIPSTIAN
    02. 11:59
    03. THEY SAY
    04. BIG PERSONA (feat. Tyler, the Creator)
    05. CEE CEE (feat. Monaleo)
    06. STREETS ALONE (feat. A$AP Rocky)
    07. DON’T PLAY WITH SHAWTY ASS
    08. LOCAL JOKER
    09. WHAT I LOOK LIKE (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
    10. FRFR
    11. WHOLE LOTTA
    12. WORTHLESS
    13. GREENER KNOTS
    14. MAMA’S PURSE
    15. TRIPS
    16. BELIEVE (feat. Don Toliver)

