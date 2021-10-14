Megan Thee Stallion is Getting Her Own Hottie Sauce at Popeyes

Popeyes’ famous chicken sandwich just got a little hotter with some help from Megan Thee Stallion.

In the latest in the growing trend of musician/fast food partnerships, the rapper will be debuting her very own Hottie Sauce at the restaurant’s locations in the US and 14 countries around the world on October 19th.

Made of a proprietary blend of honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper, the sauce will be available on Popeyes chicken sandwich or paired with its newly-unveiled nuggets, giving “perfect amount of heat to complement the authentic Louisiana chicken recipe fans know and love.”

Advertisement

Related Video

There’s also a full, co-branded merch line, because no corporate partnership would be complete without a Popeyes-orange bikini emblazoned with flames over the nipples. (Also available in the first merch drop are stickers, tumblers, hat, dog chew toys, and various shirts and crop tops plastered with the word “saucy” in neon lettering. Two additional drops are expected throughout November.)

The initial collection arrives October 19th to coincide with the launch of the Hottie Sauce, and can be purchased exclusively at a new website made just for the occasion. Get a look at the Hottie Sauce ad and accompanying merch collection below.

Megan’s been busy on the festival circuit as of late, taking the stage at Life is Beautiful, Governors Ball, and, most recently, Austin City Limits last weekend. She also found time to link up with BTS in person for the first time after collaborating on the “Butter” remix, where all types of hand choreography ensued.

Advertisement