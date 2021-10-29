Menu
Megan Thee Stallion Releases Something for Thee Hotties Mixtape: Stream

Aa selection of freestyles and never before heard tracks

megan thee stallion something for thee hotties mixtape stream
Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Jen Vesp
October 29, 2021 | 2:02pm ET

    Christmas has come early, Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new mixtape Something for Thee Hotties via 300 Entertainment. Stream it below.

    On the 21-track project, Meg delivers multiple freestyles (“Tuned In Freestyle,” “Megan Monday Freestyle,” “Southside Forever Freestyle,” etc.) while peppering the tracklist with skits (“Trippy Skit” with Juicy J), interludes (“Tina Snow Interlude”), and certified bangers (the power couple name-dropping “Bae Goals”) from her archives.

    Following hit single “Thot Shit,” the rapper ends the mixtape with a special message for her fans on spoken word closer “To Thee Hotties,” saying, “Thank you to the OG Hotties. Thank you to the Hotties that been rockin’ with me since I was doin’ shows at the strip club, doin’ shows at any bar, any club, to the big stages that we rockin’ right now. I promise I’mma keep goin’ up for y’all…I’mma keep on puttin’ on for Houston, and yeah! Love y’all.”

    Stream Something for Thee Hotties and check out the mixtape’s devilish cover art and full tracklist below.

    Speaking of big stages, Megan has been making the rounds on the festival circuit as of late, hitting the stage everywhere from Austin City Limits and Governors Ball to Life Is Beautiful and Post Malone’s Posty Fest 2021.

    In between festival sets, the rapper recently collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa on “SG”; BTS on the remix of “Butter”; and Lil Nas X on Montero album cut “Dolla Sign Slime.” Up next, she’ll hit the road in 2022 with Dua Lipa and Caroline Polachek on the former’s “Future Nostalgia Tour.” Tickets for her shows are available through Ticketmaster.

    Something for Thee Hotties Artwork:

    megan thee stallion something for thee hotties mixtape artwork

    Something for Thee Hotties Tracklist:

    01. Tuned In Freestyle
    02. Megan Monday Freestyle
    03. Trippy Skit (feat. Juicy J)
    04. Southside Forever Freestyle
    05. Outta Town Freestyle
    06. Megan’s Piano
    07. VickeeLo and Dino Btw Skit
    08. Eat It
    09. All of It
    10. Warning
    11. Kitty Kat
    12. Tina Snow Interlude
    13. God’s Favorite
    14. Let Me See It
    15. Opposite Day
    16. Freakend
    17. Bae Goals
    18. Pipe Up
    19. Bless the Booth Freestyle
    20. Thot Shit
    21. To Thee Hotties

