Megan Thee Stallion Releases Something for Thee Hotties Mixtape: Stream

Christmas has come early, Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new mixtape Something for Thee Hotties via 300 Entertainment. Stream it below.

On the 21-track project, Meg delivers multiple freestyles (“Tuned In Freestyle,” “Megan Monday Freestyle,” “Southside Forever Freestyle,” etc.) while peppering the tracklist with skits (“Trippy Skit” with Juicy J), interludes (“Tina Snow Interlude”), and certified bangers (the power couple name-dropping “Bae Goals”) from her archives.

Following hit single “Thot Shit,” the rapper ends the mixtape with a special message for her fans on spoken word closer “To Thee Hotties,” saying, “Thank you to the OG Hotties. Thank you to the Hotties that been rockin’ with me since I was doin’ shows at the strip club, doin’ shows at any bar, any club, to the big stages that we rockin’ right now. I promise I’mma keep goin’ up for y’all…I’mma keep on puttin’ on for Houston, and yeah! Love y’all.”

Stream Something for Thee Hotties and check out the mixtape’s devilish cover art and full tracklist below.

Speaking of big stages, Megan has been making the rounds on the festival circuit as of late, hitting the stage everywhere from Austin City Limits and Governors Ball to Life Is Beautiful and Post Malone’s Posty Fest 2021.

In between festival sets, the rapper recently collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa on “SG”; BTS on the remix of “Butter”; and Lil Nas X on Montero album cut “Dolla Sign Slime.” Up next, she’ll hit the road in 2022 with Dua Lipa and Caroline Polachek on the former’s “Future Nostalgia Tour.” Tickets for her shows are available through Ticketmaster.

Something for Thee Hotties Artwork:

Something for Thee Hotties Tracklist:

01. Tuned In Freestyle

02. Megan Monday Freestyle

03. Trippy Skit (feat. Juicy J)

04. Southside Forever Freestyle

05. Outta Town Freestyle

06. Megan’s Piano

07. VickeeLo and Dino Btw Skit

08. Eat It

09. All of It

10. Warning

11. Kitty Kat

12. Tina Snow Interlude

13. God’s Favorite

14. Let Me See It

15. Opposite Day

16. Freakend

17. Bae Goals

18. Pipe Up

19. Bless the Booth Freestyle

20. Thot Shit

21. To Thee Hotties