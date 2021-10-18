Mel Brooks Writing Hulu Series History of the World, Part II

In what may be the most momentous news since the Lord announced 15 [drops tablet] ten commandments, Mel Brooks is working on History of the World, Part II. As Variety reports, the 95-year-old legend will write and executive produce the eight-episode series for Hulu.

History of the World, Part I was released in 1981. Written, directed by, and starring Mel Brooks, it featured sketches from five periods in history: the Stone Age, the Old Testament, the Roman Empire, the Spanish Inquisition, and the French Revolution. While a second part was never intended, the film did end with “coming attractions,” which included Hitler on Ice and Jews in Space. Whether we can look forward to those segments or not, Part II is becoming a reality.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said in a statement.

Advertisement

Related Video

The writers room forms this month and production is expected to begin in 2022. Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Kevin Salter will also executive produce.

Brooks recently announced his first memoir, All About Me, which is due out November 30th.