Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mel Gibson Joins John Wick Origin Series The Continental

The three-night special event will explore the backstory of the titular hotel for assassins

mel gibson the continental john wick origin series starz
Mel Gibson, photo via Wiki
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 18, 2021 | 5:12pm ET

    In the latest instance illustrating the fleeting nature of cancelation in Hollywood, Mel Gibson has joined the John Wick universe. Per Deadline, he will star in The Continental, a three-night origin series airing on Starz that will center around the titular hotel for assassins.

    Taking place in 1975 New York City, The Continental will explore the backstory of the John Wick centerpiece through a young Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films), who takes on a harrowing attempt to seize control of the hotel after being dragged back into a world he tried to leave behind. The series has been in development dating back to 2018.

    Gibson will play a character named Cormac, with details of his role being kept under wraps. Albert Hughes (Menace II Society) has been tapped as director, but there’s no news yet of who will be playing Scott.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later,” said Lionsgate TV’s Kevin Beggs in an April interview with Deadline.

    McShane previously said he won’t appear in The Continental but might do voiceover work. As for John Wick himself, Lionsgate has said Keanu Reeves likely won’t be appearing in the series but is in talks to be an executive producer.

    donald trump mel gibson salute ufc 264
     Editor's Pick
    Mel Gibson Seen Saluting Dear Leader

    The Continental will mark Gibson’s first TV series work since a recurring role on the ABC comedy Complete Savages. The actor has a long history of making derogatory comments about Black and Jewish people, previously making him persona non grata for the greater part of a decade in Hollywood.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

mel brooks history of the world part ii hulu series

Mel Brooks Writing Hulu Series History of the World, Part II

October 18, 2021

guided by voices new album it's not them it couldn't be them it is them release date

Guided by Voices Announce New Album It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them!

October 18, 2021

david ellefson first interview post megadeth 2021

David Ellefson Gives First Post-Megadeth Interview: "I'm Perfectly Content"

October 18, 2021

Above Ground 3 beneft

Corey Taylor, Billy Idol, Perry Farrell and More to Perform Classic Sex Pistols and Lou Reed Albums for Charity

October 18, 2021

 

eric nam 2022 world tour dates

Eric Nam Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

October 18, 2021

harrison ford indiana jones 5 delayed 80 81

Indiana Jones 5 Delayed, Harrison Ford Will Be 80 for Release

October 18, 2021

Kanye West name change

Judge Approves Kanye West's Petition to Change Name to "Ye"

October 18, 2021

bts suga coldplay my universe remix stream

BTS' SUGA Remixes Coldplay Collaboration "My Universe": Stream

October 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mel Gibson Joins John Wick Origin Series The Continental

Menu Shop Search Sale