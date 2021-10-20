Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, and Kit Harington to Star In Climate Change Anthology Series Extrapolations

Scott Z. Burns is just the latest person to kindly remind you that the earth is in fact burning. He’ll drive the point home in his upcoming climate change anthology drama series for Apple TV+, Extrapolations, which boasts a stacked cast led by Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, and Kit Harington, Deadline reports.

Over its eight episodes, Extrapolations will tell stories of how the climate crisis will effect our personal lives as well as humanity as a whole. While Streep’s role has not yet been disclosed, we do know that Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer, while Harington will play Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant. Joining them on the small screen are Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh Gourav.

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together — and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain,” Burns — who will write, direct, and executive produce the series — said in a statement. “These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.”

Extrapolations is now in production. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but stay tuned here for more as we hear about this drama that’s sure to hit close to home.

Burns has worked on some other projects that are especially relevant in 2021; if you’ll recall, he was a screenwriter for Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion (yes, the cast shared some health PSAs at the beginning of our current pandemic). As for Streep, you can also catch her in the upcoming black comedy Don’t Look Up this Christmas Eve.