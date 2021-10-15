Menu
Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Performed in 50 Different Styles Is Mind-Blowing: Watch

Anthony Vincent delivers the metal classic as The Weeknd, The Beatles, Ozzy, and many more

Anthony Vincent Metallica 50 styles
Anthony Vincent, via YouTube
October 15, 2021 | 10:06am ET

    YouTuber Anthony Vincent, the “master” of covering songs in different styles, has taken on one of his most ambitious projects to date. The singer and multi-instrumentalist has offered up the classic Metallica track “Master of Puppets” in 50 styles, ranging from The Weeknd to The Beatles to Ozzy Osbourne.

    Vincent, whose YouTube channel was formerly known as “Ten Second Songs,” has racked up millions of views over the years with his impressive multi-genre covers of rock and pop songs. For “Master of Puppets,” he starts out doing his best James Hetfield impression (the “Metallica” style), but then takes the song to all sorts of places from there.

    He performs the song in the styles of Culture Club, the Misfits (a spot-on Glenn Danzig impersonation), The Supremes (with Vincent backing himself up vocals), David Bowie, King Diamond (a crazy high note), Fugees, Daft Punk, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Weeknd, The Beatles, Linkin Park (channeling the late Chester Bennington), Harry Styles, Soundgarden, Ozzy, and more.

    Related Video

    At one point, Vincent pays tribute to Metallica’s fellow “Big 4” thrash bands, rocking Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax renditions consecutively. And he also performs the song in the style of a number of different genres, including classical, opera, and even clown core.

    The video itself is quite entertaining, with Vincent giving us a hilarious “90s Soap Opera Intro” in the middle, as he takes on the personas of “Don Felipe,” “Bernardo,” “Jacques,” and more.

    Anthony Vincent
    Hear Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” sung in the styles of The Beatles, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, and more

    And don’t sleep on Vincent’s cat, Pyretta, who contributes a feline take on “Master of Puppets” for style No. 25.

    Watch as Anthony Vincent — along with a little help from a few of his YouTube friends — delivers his mind-blowing 50-style performance of “Master of Puppets” below, and see his other impressive videos at his YouTube channel.

