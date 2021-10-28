Menu
Don’t Worry, Metallica Are Here to Teach You How to Be a Band

The iconic metal act is hosting a MasterClass on the subject

Metallica (courtesy of MasterClass)
October 28, 2021 | 1:11pm ET

    Who better to teach a class on how to be a band than one that’s seen it all? Enter Metallica!

    The metal legends will be the first band to use the virtual MasterClass teaching platform and will “unpack 40 years of success and share principles of communication, collaboration, creativity, perseverance, and longevity.”

    The course is now available via MasterClass’ subscription service. According to the description, Metallica walk viewers through the interpersonal dynamics of being in a longstanding band, as well as analyze some of their greatest songs such as “Enter Sandman” and “Master of Puppets.”

    Related Video

    In addition to learning techniques related to songwriting and arrangement, the masterclass features social topics, such as the audience-performer relationship and advice on how to connect with fans and cultivate lifelong relationships in the music industry.

    “We have sustained our bond for more than 40 years because we’ve learned a lot about each other and ourselves over time,” said frontman James Hetfield in a press release. “In our class we not only teach MasterClass members how we write songs and find inspiration for our music, but how the experiences we’ve had together have contributed to successful creative collaboration.”

    No doubt, the members of Metallica have endured much together. From the ousting of Dave Mustaine and the tragic death of Cliff Burton to the events surrounding the Some Kind of Monster documentary and the near-breakup of the band, there’s plenty of tangible experience to draw upon.

    “With 40 years of sustained success, Metallica is arguably one of the greatest bands of all time,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “For the first time, Metallica will bring MasterClass members along their dynamic creative process, teaching strategies for what it takes to be a band and demonstrating how individuals with big ideas can start, maintain and work together as a collective.”

    So, if you and your friends are sitting around with a bunch of instruments, and not sure what to do, Metallica have your back! You can access the class via MasterClass with subscriptions starting at $15 a month. Watch a trailer for the session below.

