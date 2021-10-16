Menu
Michael Caine Says He’s Not Retiring from Acting [Updated]

The 88-year-old actor recently suggested that his role in the upcoming film Best Sellers would be "my last part"

Michael Caine not retiring
Michael Caine, photo by George Pimentel/WireImage
October 15, 2021 | 8:44pm ET

    Michael Caine is not retiring from acting despite recent comments suggesting otherwise.

    The 88-year-old actor made headlines on Friday following the publication of a new interview in which he said his role in the upcoming film Best Sellers would be “my last part.”

    “I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well,” Caine told BBC Radio presenter Simon Mayo. “And I also wrote a couple of books which were published and were successful, so I’m now not an actor I’m a writer.”

    “There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88,” Caine added.

    However, according to TheWrap, when reached for comment Caine’s representatives clarified that he hasn’t actually retired. Instead, it appears Caine was suggesting that his days as a leading actor were behind him.

    Update: Caine has issued his own statement and clarified that he is not retiring. “Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!” Caine told The Hollywood Reporter.

    To that point, Caine is attached to several upcoming films, including Oliver Parker’s The Great Escaper and Now You See Me 3. It’s also safe to assume Caine will have a role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer — given that he’s appeared in every one of Nolan’s films since 2005.

    Regardless of Caine’s next move, his legacy as one of the greatest actors is without question. He is the recipient of two Academy Awards and is one of only four male actors to be nominated for an Oscar for acting in five different decades. He is also one of the highest-grossing box office stars in history, as his films have grossed over $8 billion at the box office to date.

