Mick Jenkins Releases New Album Elephant in the Room: Stream

Mick Jenkins has dropped a proverbial elephant into the room. Today, the rapper unveiled his third full-length studio set, Elephant in the Room, via Free Nation/Cinematic Music Group. Stream it below.

The studio set from the Chicago MC was preceded by singles “Contacts” and “Scottie Pippen,” and also features collaborations with Ben Hixon (“Things you can die for”), Ayinde Cartman (“Stiff Arm”), Green SlIime (“D.U.I”), and serpentwithfeet (closer “Rug Burn”)

In a statement, Jenkins revealed that the LP touches on a wide variety of subjects, “from my estranged relationship with my father to friendships that don’t feel the same anymore to the even more basic idea of acknowledging that I need help.”

He continued, “We become accustomed to allowing none progressive qualities and truths to occupy so much space in our lives simply by ignoring them, or ignoring them despite them being right in our faces! I intend to face several of those dormant issues/topics head-on in the hopes that others can, at the very least, identify with the spaces I’ve grown from.”

In September, DijahSB enlisted Jenkins to collaborate on new single “Here to Dance” off the non-binary rapper’s latest EP, Tasty Raps Vol. 1. Earlier this summer, Jenkins also shared the Monte Booker-produced single “Truffles” before taking the stage on Day 2 of Lollapalooza.

Elephant in the Room Artwork:

Elephant in the Room Tracklist:

01. The Valley of the shadow of death

02. Things you can die for feat. Ben Hixon

03. Stiff Arm feat. Ayinde Cartman

04. Contacts

05. Scottie Pippen

06. Gucci Tried to tell me

07. D.U.I feat. Green Sllime

08. Speed racer

09. Truffles

10. Is, this Cigarette

11. Reflection

12. Rug Burn feat. serpentwithfeet

