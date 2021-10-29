Mick Jenkins Releases New Album Elephant in the Room: Stream

Mick Jenkins has dropped a proverbial elephant into the room. Today, the rapper unveiled his third full-length studio set, Elephant in the Room, via Free Nation/Cinematic Music Group. Stream it below.
The studio set from the Chicago MC was preceded by singles “Contacts” and “Scottie Pippen,” and also features collaborations with Ben Hixon (“Things you can die for”), Ayinde Cartman (“Stiff Arm”), Green SlIime (“D.U.I”), and serpentwithfeet (closer “Rug Burn”)
In a statement, Jenkins revealed that the LP touches on a wide variety of subjects, “from my estranged relationship with my father to friendships that don’t feel the same anymore to the even more basic idea of acknowledging that I need help.”
He continued, “We become accustomed to allowing none progressive qualities and truths to occupy so much space in our lives simply by ignoring them, or ignoring them despite them being right in our faces! I intend to face several of those dormant issues/topics head-on in the hopes that others can, at the very least, identify with the spaces I’ve grown from.”
In September, DijahSB enlisted Jenkins to collaborate on new single “Here to Dance” off the non-binary rapper’s latest EP, Tasty Raps Vol. 1. Earlier this summer, Jenkins also shared the Monte Booker-produced single “Truffles” before taking the stage on Day 2 of Lollapalooza.
Elephant in the Room Artwork:
Elephant in the Room Tracklist:
01. The Valley of the shadow of death
02. Things you can die for feat. Ben Hixon
03. Stiff Arm feat. Ayinde Cartman
04. Contacts
05. Scottie Pippen
06. Gucci Tried to tell me
07. D.U.I feat. Green Sllime
08. Speed racer
09. Truffles
10. Is, this Cigarette
11. Reflection
12. Rug Burn feat. serpentwithfeet