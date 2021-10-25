Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Midlake Announce New Album For the Sake of Bethel Woods, Share “Meanwhile…”: Stream

Marking the Texas folk band's first new album in nearly a decade

midlake For the Sake of Bethel Woods new album Meanwhile new song stream
Midlake, photo by Barbara FG
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 25, 2021 | 12:13pm ET

    After nearly a decade away, Midlake are gearing up to release their fifth studio album, which is the band’s first since 2013. It’s called For the Sake of Bethel Woods and arrives March 18th, 2022 via ATO Records in the States and Bella Union in the UK. As a preview, the Texas folk rockers have shared “Meanwhile…,” the record’s first single.

    For the Sake of Bethel Woods marks Midlake’s first time working with an outside producer, having teamed up with studio vet John Congleton, whose recent credits include St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, and Explosions in the Sky. The album is billed as a “warming expression of resolve and renewal,” signaling Midlake’s turning of a new leaf while staying true to their origins.

    “At age 16 my father and his friend hitchhiked from Ridgewood, NJ to the Woodstock festival in 1969,” band member Jesse Chandler says of the album’s origins and striking artwork. “This image of him with his hand to his face appears in the 1970 Woodstock documentary, as the camera pans across the crowd during John Sebastian’s set.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Chandler continued, “My father actually ended up moving to Woodstock, NY — where I grew up — in 1981. For me, the picture of that kid, my dad, forever frozen in time, encapsulates what it means to be in the throes of impressionable and fleeting youth, and all that the magic of music, peace, love, and communion bring to it, whether one knows it at the time or not (I think he knew it).”

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

amine charmander new song video stream

Aminé Returns with New Single "Charmander": Stream

October 25, 2021

jarvis cocker chansons d'ennui tip-top new album the french dispatch companion stream

Jarvis Cocker Unveils The French Dispatch Companion Album: Stream

October 25, 2021

parquet courts new album sympathy for life stream

Parquet Courts Share New Album Sympathy for Life: Stream

October 22, 2021

mick jenkins scottie pippen new song stream

Mick Jenkins Drops New Single "Scottie Pippen": Stream

October 22, 2021

 

u.s. girls glenn gould good kinda high new single stream

U.S. Girls Collaborate with Classical Pianist Glenn Gould on "Good Kinda High": Stream

October 22, 2021

helado negro far in new album stream

Helado Negro Shares New Album Far In: Stream

October 22, 2021

dave gahan soulsavers dark end of the street james carr cover stream

Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover Soul Classic "The Dark End of the Street": Stream

October 22, 2021

dj snake ozuna megan thee stallion lisa blackpink sg music video new single stream

DJ Snake Taps Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK's Lisa for "SG": Stream

October 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Midlake Announce New Album For the Sake of Bethel Woods, Share "Meanwhile...": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale