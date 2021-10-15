Mike Portnoy’s Son Is Now Drumming for Code Orange

Legendary metal drummer Mike Portnoy’s son Max is now drumming for Code Orange, who are currently on tour as part of Slipknot’s “Knotfest Roadshow.”

Going by the name “Mud Max” and donning a Mankind-style mask, Max Portnoy has appeared on drums during the band’s recent shows, though it is undetermined if it’s a permanent role. Singer Jami Morgan is the band’s studio drummer, but he has given up the role on tour to concentrate on being a frontman onstage. Ethan Young previously held the role of touring drummer, but now Max has taken over the drum kit during live gigs.

Max, who also plays in the band Tallah, certainly brings an impressive pedigree to the Code Orange lineup. His father Mike is considered one of the greatest metal drummers of all time, having been the longtime stickman for prog-metal behemoth Dream Theater until his exit in 2010. These days, Mike plays in several acts, including The Winery Dogs with guitarist Richie Kotzen and bassist Billy Sheehan.

Code Orange have been supporting the “Knotfest Roadshow” and also had headlining concerts slated during off days. However, due to increased COVID protocols on the Knotfest tour, the band has had to axe some headlining dates along the way.

Shows in Columbia, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; San Antonio, Texas; and Tucson, Arizona have been canceled. Ticket refunds are available from the point of purchase. The band made the announcement on Twitter, adding: “this was not our call” and promising to return to those cities at future dates.

Meanwhile, Code Orange’s current tour mates Slipknot also feature the son of a famous drummer behind the kit. Jay Weinberg, the son of Max Weinberg (Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band), has manned the drums for the masked metal band since 2014.

See the Instagram posts introducing Max Portnoy as the new Code Orange touring drummer below.

UPCOMING HEADLINE SHOWS CANCELED pic.twitter.com/4MAtXi3TBV — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) October 15, 2021

