Ministry Unleash New Album Moral Hygiene: Stream

The industrial legends have also unveiled a music video for the song "Disinformation"

Ministry, photo by Lior Phillips
October 1, 2021 | 10:37am ET

    Industrial legends Ministry are back with their 15th studio album, Moral Hygiene. The new LP comes three-and-a-half years after the band’s 2018 effort, AmeriKKKant, and once again features frontman Al Jourgensen delivering incendiary diatribes on the state of the world.

    Ministry offered up the first taste of the album a year-and-a-half ago, when they released the scorching single “Alert Level” at the beginning of the pandemic. The band followed that up this past summer with the single “Good Trouble,” a tribute to late politician and Civil Rights activist John Lewis.

    Elsewhere, Moral Hygiene includes a collaboration with former Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra on the song “Sabotage Is Sex.” Jourgensen and Biafra previously teamed up in the side project Lard, with the Ministry frontman recently telling Heavy Consequence to expect a full Lard album in the near future, as well.

    The new LP also features an industrial cover of the Iggy & the Stooges classic “Search and Destroy,” which got the green light from Iggy Pop himself. As Jourgensen told us, “He doesn’t understand how we came up with it that way, but he gave us the thumb’s up.”

    Along with today’s release of the album, Ministry have also unveiled a music video for the track “Disinformation,” which, according to a press release, is “about the slippery slope we find ourselves in when consuming mass media without critical thinking.”

    Ministry’s Al Jourgensen on Moral Hygiene, Vaccines, Biden’s Presidency, and Rock Hall of Fame Chances

    Ministry were set to kick off a tour in support of Moral Hygiene this Sunday (October 3rd) but recently postponed the outing until spring 2022 “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the band, fans and venue staff.” Along with the new dates, the support acts have changed, as well, with the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity replacing Helmet and Front Line Assembly. Pick up tickets here.

    Stream Ministry’s new album, Moral Hygiene, in the players below, followed the new music video for “Disinformation,” as well as Heavy Consequence‘s recent video interview with Al Jourgensen. Purchase Moral Hygiene on vinyl and other formats via Amazon.

