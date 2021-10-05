Mitski Shares New Song “Working For the Knife,” Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Mitski has officially returned with “Working For the Knife,” her first proper new music since 2018’s Be the Cowboy. Additionally, the Japanese-American singer has announced an extensive tour kicking off in early 2022.

In a statement discussing her comeback single, Mitski explains, “It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.” The accompanying video was filmed at The Egg in Albany, New York and directed by Zia Anger with Ashley Connor. Watch it below.

Starting in February, Mitski will embark on a lengthy US tour that includes stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Shrine Exposition Hall in Los Angeles, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, The Anthem in Washington, DC, and more. She also has lined up a UK/European tour for April and May 2022. See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8th at Noon ET via Ticketmaster.

Back in June 2019, Mitski announced she was playing her “last show indefinitely” in order to “be a human again.” She further explained, “Y’all, I’m not quitting music! Me? Quit music?? I’ve been on non-stop tour for over 5 years, I haven’t had a place to live during this time, & I sense that if I don’t step away soon, my self-worth/identity will start depending too much on staying in the game, in the constant churn.”

Prior to taking her extended break, Mitski took the time to film a stunning eight-song episode for Austin City Limits. During the hiatus, she has appeared on Allie X’s 2020 track “Susie Save Your Love” and shared “Cop Car,” which appears on the soundtrack to the 2020 horror film The Turning. More recently, Mitski recorded a three-track soundtrack of her own for Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings’ graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, which was released this May.

Considering Be the Cowboy is one of our favorite albums of the entire 2010s, we have high hopes for Mitski’s next era.

Mitski 2022 Tour Dates:

02/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

02/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

02/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

02/24 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

02/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

02/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

02/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

03/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

03/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church

03/21 – Boston, MA @ TBD

03/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/30 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

04/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Stylus

04/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

04/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

04/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

04/30 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

05/03 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/06 – Zurich, CH @ Les Docks

05/07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

05/09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

05/12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

05/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

05/18 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

05/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom