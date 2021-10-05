Menu
Mitski Shares New Song “Working For the Knife,” Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Marking her first proper new single in three years

Mitski 2021
Mitski, photo by Ebru Yildiz
October 5, 2021 | 10:08am ET

    Mitski has officially returned with “Working For the Knife,” her first proper new music since 2018’s Be the Cowboy. Additionally, the Japanese-American singer has announced an extensive tour kicking off in early 2022.

    In a statement discussing her comeback single, Mitski explains, “It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.” The accompanying video was filmed at The Egg in Albany, New York and directed by Zia Anger with Ashley Connor. Watch it below.

    Starting in February, Mitski will embark on a lengthy US tour that includes stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Shrine Exposition Hall in Los Angeles, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, The Anthem in Washington, DC, and more. She also has lined up a UK/European tour for April and May 2022. See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8th at Noon ET via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Back in June 2019, Mitski announced she was playing her “last show indefinitely” in order to “be a human again.” She further explained, “Y’all, I’m not quitting music! Me? Quit music?? I’ve been on non-stop tour for over 5 years, I haven’t had a place to live during this time, & I sense that if I don’t step away soon, my self-worth/identity will start depending too much on staying in the game, in the constant churn.”

    Prior to taking her extended break, Mitski took the time to film a stunning eight-song episode for Austin City Limits. During the hiatus, she has appeared on Allie X’s 2020 track “Susie Save Your Love” and shared “Cop Car,” which appears on the soundtrack to the 2020 horror film The Turning. More recently, Mitski recorded a three-track soundtrack of her own for Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings’ graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, which was released this May.

    Considering Be the Cowboy is one of our favorite albums of the entire 2010s, we have high hopes for Mitski’s next era.

    Mitski 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    02/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    02/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    02/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
    02/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
    02/24 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
    02/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
    02/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
    02/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall
    03/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    03/07 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    03/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    03/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    03/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    03/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    03/19 – Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church
    03/21 – Boston, MA @ TBD
    03/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    03/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    03/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    03/30 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
    04/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Stylus
    04/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
    04/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    04/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    04/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    04/30 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    05/02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
    05/03 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
    05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    05/06 – Zurich, CH @ Les Docks
    05/07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    05/09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    05/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
    05/12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
    05/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
    05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
    05/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
    05/18 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
    05/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom

