Democracy Is in Peril, but Here’s Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema Cosplaying Ted Lasso

At the moment, voting rights in a number of states are being decimated, school board members and teachers are routinely being threatened with violence, and the most watched TV news personality is putting out a documentary suggesting January 6th was a false flag. In lieu of addressing these issues, however, the United States Congress (or at least one side of it) is focused on pushing through a social and climate spending bill that has been dramatically watered down by two Centrists beholden to the oil and pharmaceutical industries — to the point where a program to provide Americans with paid family leave has been removed, because America must continue to be the only first-world country that doesn’t offer it to their citizens, and a program to replace the country’s coal- and gas-fired power plants with wind, solar and nuclear energy has also been nixed, because they just love to watch the world burn. The other side, of course, is content on governing by conspiracy theory.

And yet, amidst the backdrop of growing threats of domestic terrorism, a climate crisis, inadequate social safety nets, and rising inflation, one of those Centrists — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema — decided it would make for great optics to cosplay Ted Lasso with Utah Senator Mitt Romney. Happy Halloween, everyone!

