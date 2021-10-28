Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Democracy Is in Peril, but Here’s Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema Cosplaying Ted Lasso

Nothing says Halloween quite like withholding help from tens of millions of Americans in need

Romney Sinema
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 28, 2021 | 12:55pm ET

    At the moment, voting rights in a number of states are being decimated, school board members and teachers are routinely being threatened with violence, and the most watched TV news personality is putting out a documentary suggesting January 6th was a false flag. In lieu of addressing these issues, however, the United States Congress (or at least one side of it) is focused on pushing through a social and climate spending bill that has been dramatically watered down by two Centrists beholden to the oil and pharmaceutical industries — to the point where a program to provide Americans with paid family leave has been removed, because America must continue to be the only first-world country that doesn’t offer it to their citizens, and a program to replace the country’s coal- and gas-fired power plants with wind, solar and nuclear energy has also been nixed, because they just love to watch the world burn. The other side, of course, is content on governing by conspiracy theory.

    And yet, amidst the backdrop of growing threats of domestic terrorism, a climate crisis, inadequate social safety nets, and rising inflation, one of those Centrists — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema — decided it would make for great optics to cosplay Ted Lasso with Utah Senator Mitt Romney. Happy Halloween, everyone!

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

potty mouth announce breakup final ep 1 percent happier contessa barefoot stream

Potty Mouth Break Up, Announce Final EP 1% Happier

October 28, 2021

Cypress Hill 2021

Cypress Hill Premiere New Single "Open Ya Mind": Stream

October 28, 2021

gojira sphinx video

Gojira Rock Egypt Before Getting Washed Away in "Sphinx" Video: Watch

October 28, 2021

hurray for the riff raff life on earth album nonesuch records rhododendron music video lead single stream

Hurray for the Riff Raff Announces New Album LIFE ON EARTH, Shares "RHODODENDRON": Stream

October 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Democracy Is in Peril, but Here's Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema Cosplaying Ted Lasso

Menu Shop Search Sale