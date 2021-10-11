Modern English are back to melt with you. After being postponed a full year, the British New Wave act are finally embarking on their 40th anniversary tour in 2022, during which they’ll be performing their classic 1982 album After the Snow in full — yes, that includes “I Melt With You” — across North America.

The band’s extensive 36-date trek kicks off in West Palm Beach, Florida on March 12th, running through September. “When we finally play the whole of the After the Snow album for the first time on tour, emotions will run high,” frontman Robbie Grey said in a statement. “Expect a lot of pent up energy and excitement. It’s been a long time coming and will be worth the wait.”

If you can’t make it to the tour, fear not: Modern English have also just released After the Snow: Live From Indigo at the O2, a live collection featuring the songs from the album on CD, a CD/DVD set, and digital formats. You can also add it to your shopping list for this coming Record Store Day on November 26th, where it’ll be available exclusively on vinyl. In the meantime, check out their 2022 tour dates below, and find tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Modern English’s last LP, Take Me to the Trees, arrived in 2016. See where “I Melt With You” ranks on Consequence‘s list of the 100 best one-hit wonders here.

Modern English 2022 Tour Dates:

03/12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable St.

03/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

03/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/19 – Houston, TX @ Numbers

03/20 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten Live

03/22 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

03/23 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

03/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza

03/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/09 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

06/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

06/11 – The Dalles, OR @ Granada Theater

06/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/17 – Riverside, CA @ The Concert Lounge

06/18 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Part-time Punks @ Echo

06/22 – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove

06/24 – Kansas City @ Record Bar

06/26 – Crystal Lake, IL @ Raue Center

06/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Café

06/30 – Three Oaks, MI @ The Acorn

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ TBA

07/02 – Evanston, IL @ Space

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore

09/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

09/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

09/10 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House

09/13 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

09/14 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

09/16 – W. Springfield, MA @ The Big E

09/17 – W. Springfield, MA @ The Big E

09/18 – W. Springfield, MA @ The Big E

09/20 – Pittsburgh @ Crafthouse

09/22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

09/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Spirit of the 80’s