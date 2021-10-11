Modern English are back to melt with you. After being postponed a full year, the British New Wave act are finally embarking on their 40th anniversary tour in 2022, during which they’ll be performing their classic 1982 album After the Snow in full — yes, that includes “I Melt With You” — across North America.
The band’s extensive 36-date trek kicks off in West Palm Beach, Florida on March 12th, running through September. “When we finally play the whole of the After the Snow album for the first time on tour, emotions will run high,” frontman Robbie Grey said in a statement. “Expect a lot of pent up energy and excitement. It’s been a long time coming and will be worth the wait.”
If you can’t make it to the tour, fear not: Modern English have also just released After the Snow: Live From Indigo at the O2, a live collection featuring the songs from the album on CD, a CD/DVD set, and digital formats. You can also add it to your shopping list for this coming Record Store Day on November 26th, where it’ll be available exclusively on vinyl. In the meantime, check out their 2022 tour dates below, and find tickets via Ticketmaster.
Modern English’s last LP, Take Me to the Trees, arrived in 2016. See where “I Melt With You” ranks on Consequence‘s list of the 100 best one-hit wonders here.
Modern English 2022 Tour Dates:
03/12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable St.
03/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
03/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
03/19 – Houston, TX @ Numbers
03/20 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten Live
03/22 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
03/23 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
03/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza
03/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
06/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/09 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
06/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
06/11 – The Dalles, OR @ Granada Theater
06/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/17 – Riverside, CA @ The Concert Lounge
06/18 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Part-time Punks @ Echo
06/22 – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove
06/24 – Kansas City @ Record Bar
06/26 – Crystal Lake, IL @ Raue Center
06/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Café
06/30 – Three Oaks, MI @ The Acorn
07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ TBA
07/02 – Evanston, IL @ Space
09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore
09/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
09/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
09/10 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House
09/13 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
09/14 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
09/16 – W. Springfield, MA @ The Big E
09/17 – W. Springfield, MA @ The Big E
09/18 – W. Springfield, MA @ The Big E
09/20 – Pittsburgh @ Crafthouse
09/22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
09/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Spirit of the 80’s