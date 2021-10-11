Menu
Modern English Announce After the Snow 40th Anniversary North American Tour

The "I Melt With You" icons will play their sophomore album in full

modern english after the snow 40th anniversary tour
Modern English, photo by Eleonora C. Collini
October 11, 2021 | 2:11pm ET

    Modern English are back to melt with you. After being postponed a full year, the British New Wave act are finally embarking on their 40th anniversary tour in 2022, during which they’ll be performing their classic 1982 album After the Snow in full — yes, that includes “I Melt With You” — across North America.

    The band’s extensive 36-date trek kicks off in West Palm Beach, Florida on March 12th, running through September. “When we finally play the whole of the After the Snow album for the first time on tour, emotions will run high,” frontman Robbie Grey said in a statement. “Expect a lot of pent up energy and excitement. It’s been a long time coming and will be worth the wait.”

    If you can’t make it to the tour, fear not: Modern English have also just released After the Snow: Live From Indigo at the O2, a live collection featuring the songs from the album on CD, a CD/DVD set, and digital formats. You can also add it to your shopping list for this coming Record Store Day on November 26th, where it’ll be available exclusively on vinyl. In the meantime, check out their 2022 tour dates below, and find tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Modern English’s last LP, Take Me to the Trees, arrived in 2016. See where “I Melt With You” ranks on Consequence‘s list of the 100 best one-hit wonders here.

    Modern English 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable St.
    03/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
    03/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
    03/19 – Houston, TX @ Numbers
    03/20 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten Live
    03/22 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
    03/23 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
    03/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza
    03/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
    06/08 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    06/09 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
    06/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
    06/11 – The Dalles, OR @ Granada Theater
    06/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    06/17 – Riverside, CA @ The Concert Lounge
    06/18 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Part-time Punks @ Echo
    06/22 – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove
    06/24 – Kansas City @ Record Bar
    06/26 – Crystal Lake, IL @ Raue Center
    06/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Café
    06/30 – Three Oaks, MI @ The Acorn
    07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ TBA
    07/02 – Evanston, IL @ Space
    09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore
    09/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
    09/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
    09/10 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House
    09/13 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
    09/14 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
    09/16 – W. Springfield, MA @ The Big E
    09/17 – W. Springfield, MA @ The Big E
    09/18 – W. Springfield, MA @ The Big E
    09/20 – Pittsburgh @ Crafthouse
    09/22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
    09/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Spirit of the 80’s

