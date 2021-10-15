My Morning Jacket Drop New Song “Complex”: Stream

My Morning Jacket are gearing up for the release of their self-titled album, which will be the Louisville rockers first studio set of new material in six years. As the latest preview, the band has shared the new song, “Complex.”

The track opens with a muscular guitar riff with three ascending notes repeated. “Never quite believe in your complex mind,” Jim James sings. “Never quite belong in your complex heart.” It’s an exploration of feeling overwhelmed, as James grapples with entanglements beyond his comprehension. Check out the song below.

My Morning Jacket arrives next Friday, October 22nd, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, the band shared the singles “Love Love Love” and “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” which they performed on Kimmel last month. Also in September, the Kentucky outfit performed a stunning set at Queen’s Forest Hills Stadium, and you can check out our review now.

My Morning Jacket are currently on tour, and next year they’ll be playing the baseball and rock mashup festival Innings. Tickets to their shows can be found through Ticketmaster.