Nandi Bushell and Tom Morello’s Son Roman Team Up for Climate-Action Song “The Children Will Rise Up”: Stream

Jack Black, Greta Thunberg, and Tom Morello make special appearances in the music video

Nandi Bushell and Roman Morello, via YouTube
October 8, 2021 | 12:58pm ET

    Young music sensation Nandi Bushell is using her platform to get the word out on the impacts of climate change. The 11-year-old multi-instrumentalist has teamed up with Tom Morello’s 10-year-old guitar-playing son Roman for the new song “The Children Will Rise Up,” with Jack Black, activist Greta Thunberg, and Roman’s dad making cameos in the music video.

    Nandi recently returned to her UK home after a whirlwind trip to the United States that saw her play drums alongside Foo Fighters during their concert in Los Angeles. On that same trip, she jammed with Tom and Roman Morello, revealing that they had collaborated on a new song.

    Now, that new song is here, with Nandi and Roman both displaying their incredible musical skills. The pair of youngsters co-wrote “The Children Will Rise Up” with the elder Morello, and it packs with it a powerful message.

    In the YouTube description, Nandi states the following about the song:

    “I am so proud of myself and Roman Morello for writing our EPIC song with Tom Morello! We hope you love it and we really hope our song helps raise awareness for climate change! After learning about climate change at school I wanted to help make a difference.

    I wanted to write a song about how I felt about climate change and asked Tom Morello and his son Roman Morello to collaborate with me. Once Roman and I had written the song we asked Jack Black and Greta Thunberg if they would like to be in the music video! They loved our song and wanted to join us in raising awareness for climate change!”

    Proceeds from the song will benefit the climate organization SOS Pantanal Institute.

    Watch Nandi and Roman, along with Tom, Jack, and Greta, in the video for “The Children Will Rise Up” below.

