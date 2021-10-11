Bad Bunny Turns to Crime in Trailer for Narcos: Mexico’s Final Season: Watch

With the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico premiering next month, Netflix has released an explosive trailer highlighting the chaotic war that leads to a new generation of drug kingpins. Watch it below.

The clip spotlights Juárez cartel leader Amado Carrillo Fuentes (a returning José María Yázpik) as “the most powerful trafficker this country’s ever seen,” but fans of rapper and singer Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) can also spot the Puerto Rican superstar making his acting debut as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors.”

With action set to Soundgarden’s classic “Black Hole Sun,” there are also plenty of shootouts, high-speed chases, and extravagant parties as the DEA tries to make their play against the narcos.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Set in the ’90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season three examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest,” reads the official logline. “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder, and takedown only pushes real victory further away.”

New cast members include Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as independent drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, and Luisa Rubino as young journalist Andrea Nuñez. They join a returning cast led by Scoot McNairy (DEA agent Walt Breslin), Alfonso Dosal (drug lord Benjamín Arellano Félix), and Mayra Hermosillo (Enedina Arellano Félix). Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa also reprise their roles.

The 10-episode third season of Narcos: Mexico premieres on Netflix on November 5.

Advertisement