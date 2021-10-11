Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bad Bunny Turns to Crime in Trailer for Narcos: Mexico’s Final Season: Watch

Premiering November 5th on Netflix, the third season runs 10 episodes

narcos mexico final season 3 trailer bad bunny watch
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 11, 2021 | 1:57pm ET

    With the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico premiering next month, Netflix has released an explosive trailer highlighting the chaotic war that leads to a new generation of drug kingpins. Watch it below.

    The clip spotlights Juárez cartel leader Amado Carrillo Fuentes (a returning José María Yázpik) as “the most powerful trafficker this country’s ever seen,” but fans of rapper and singer Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) can also spot the Puerto Rican superstar making his acting debut as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang called the “Narco Juniors.”

    With action set to Soundgarden’s classic “Black Hole Sun,” there are also plenty of shootouts, high-speed chases, and extravagant parties as the DEA tries to make their play against the narcos.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Set in the ’90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season three examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest,” reads the official logline. “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder, and takedown only pushes real victory further away.”

    New cast members include Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as independent drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, and Luisa Rubino as young journalist Andrea Nuñez. They join a returning cast led by Scoot McNairy (DEA agent Walt Breslin), Alfonso Dosal (drug lord Benjamín Arellano Félix), and Mayra Hermosillo (Enedina Arellano Félix). Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa also reprise their roles.

    The 10-episode third season of Narcos: Mexico premieres on Netflix on November 5.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

modern english after the snow 40th anniversary tour

Modern English Announce After the Snow 40th Anniversary North American Tour

October 11, 2021

Gene Simmons Platform Incident

KISS' Gene Simmons Has Spinal Tap Moment During Concert Platform Malfunction: Watch

October 11, 2021

Rob Halford on Richie Faulkner's Heart Emergency

Judas Priest's Rob Halford "Still Shook Up" by Richie Faulkner's Heart Emergency

and October 11, 2021

david arquette buys rights to bozo the clown

David Arquette Acquires Rights to Bozo the Clown

October 11, 2021

 

bon iver bon iver beth rest air studios 4ad jagjaguwar session reissue 10th anniversary

Bon Iver Share Previously Unreleased Versions of "Beth/Rest" and "Babys": Stream

October 11, 2021

jeff tweedy c'mon america ur 60 unsent sub pop singles club stream

Jeff Tweedy Shares "C'mon America" and "UR-60 Unsent" for Sub Pop Singles Club: Stream

October 11, 2021

ozzy osbourne covid devil worship

Ozzy Osbourne Credits "Being a Devil Worshipper" with Helping to Ward Off COVID-19

October 11, 2021

Ohio State Marching Band performs Rush Music

Ohio State Marching Band's Impressive Rush Medley Leaves Legendary Rock Act "Speechless"

October 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bad Bunny Turns to Crime in Trailer for Narcos: Mexico's Final Season: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale