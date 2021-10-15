Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share New Single “What If I”: Stream

In just a couple of weeks, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will release their third studio album, The Future. Just ahead of its release, the soul-rock band have shared the new single “What If I,” which features backing vocals from Jenny Lewis and Lucius’ Jess Wolfe.

“What If I” is a laid-back, twangy jam whose narrator is coming to terms with their life’s purpose — or lack thereof. “What if I just can’t discover? What if I’m just taking too long? /Or I’m wrong, my vision is cluttered, I’m stumbling on,” Rateliff croons in the song’s opening lines. “What If I” then gradually crescendos, with Lewis and Wolfe’s backing vocals beefing up the horn-filled coda.

Additionally, Rateliff and company have announced a pair of The Future album release shows at New York City’s Beacon Theater on November 4th and 5th. You can grab your tickets via Ticketmaster (more dates are to be announced soon). Until then, listen to “What If I” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

“What If I” follows Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ previous singles “Survivor” and “Love Don’t.” Lucius also recently provided backing vocals for The War on Drugs’ recent single, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore.”