Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share New Single “What If I”: Stream

Featuring Jenny Lewis and and Lucius' Jess Wolfe

nathaniel rateliff and the night sweats shares new song what if i stream
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, photo by Danny Clinch
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 15, 2021 | 2:00pm ET

    In just a couple of weeks, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will release their third studio album, The FutureJust ahead of its release, the soul-rock band have shared the new single “What If I,” which features backing vocals from Jenny Lewis and Lucius’ Jess Wolfe.

    “What If I” is a laid-back, twangy jam whose narrator is coming to terms with their life’s purpose — or lack thereof. “What if I just can’t discover? What if I’m just taking too long? /Or I’m wrong, my vision is cluttered, I’m stumbling on,” Rateliff croons in the song’s opening lines. “What If I” then gradually crescendos, with Lewis and Wolfe’s backing vocals beefing up the horn-filled coda.

    Additionally, Rateliff and company have announced a pair of The Future album release shows at New York City’s Beacon Theater on November 4th and 5th. You can grab your tickets via Ticketmaster (more dates are to be announced soon). Until then, listen to “What If I” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “What If I” follows Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ previous singles “Survivor” and “Love Don’t.” Lucius also recently provided backing vocals for The War on Drugs’ recent single, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore.”

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Album Sticky: Stream

October 15, 2021

pinkpantheress to hell with it mixtape stream debut album listen

PinkPantheress Drops Debut Mixtape to hell with it: Stream

October 15, 2021

nita strauss david draiman dead inside video

Guitarist Nita Strauss Unleashes New Song "Dead Inside" Featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman: Stream

October 15, 2021

my morning jacket complex new song single listen stream self-titled album

My Morning Jacket Drop New Song "Complex": Stream

October 15, 2021

 

BLACKSTARKIDS puppies album stream track by track

BLACKSTARKIDS Break Down Their Debut Album Puppies Forever Track By Track: Exclusive

October 15, 2021

jonny greenwood crucifix new song soundtrack spencer princess diana score kristen stewart pablo larrain

Jonny Greenwood Shares "Crucifix" from Spencer Soundtrack: Stream

October 15, 2021

taking back sunday cover weezer my name is jonas

Taking Back Sunday Share Cover of Weezer's "My Name Is Jonas": Exclusive

October 15, 2021

David Bowie

David Bowie's Toy-Era Track "Karma Man" Receives First-Ever Commercial Release: Stream

October 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share New Single "What If I": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale