Neil Young and Crazy Horse Share New Single “Heading West”: Stream

Off the forthcoming album BARN

neil young crazy horse heading west new single barn stream
Neil Young, photo by Debi Del Grande
October 29, 2021 | 11:30am ET

    Neil Young and Crazy Horse have released the new single “Heading West” via Reprise Records. Stream it below.

    Produced by Young and Niko Bolas as The Volume Dealers, the song is the latest taste of the songwriting icon and his band’s upcoming album BARN, which they recorded over the summer in a fully-restored 19th century cabin tucked deep in the Rocky Mountains. “Good old days, good old days/ Heading west to find the good old days/ Riding with mommy in her little car/ Sometimes it feels all right/ Livin’ in a western town/ Mommy got me my first guitar,” he croons on the chorus and bridge. .

    “Heading West” follows BARN‘s lead single “Song of the Seasons.” The album is set to hit retailers in full on December 10th, and will arrive along with a standalone film of the same name, which was directed by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah.

    Just a few weeks ago, Young also dropped a live LP of his now-famous 1970 performance at Carnegie Hall. Earlier this summer, the veteran musician pulled out of his scheduled performance at Farm Aid 2021 citing concerns over COVID-19, and has since been an outspoken critic of holding live music gatherings in the current climate, referring to them as “super-spreader events” and calling on promoters like AEG and Live Nation to shut down concerts.

    Meanwhile, the rocker’s former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby blasted him in an interview with The Guardian last month, calling Young “probably the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know.”

