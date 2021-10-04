Menu
New Kids on the Block Announce 2022 Tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

The "MixTape Tour 2022" kicks off next May

New Kids on the Block, photo courtesy of the artists
October 4, 2021 | 12:58pm ET

    New Kids on the Block have got the right stuff for “The MixTape Tour 2022.” The veteran boy band has announced a massive 55-date trek supported by fellow icons of the ’80s and ’90s Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

    The quintet of Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, and Donnie Wahlberg last hit the road on the “MixTape Tour 2019.” In a statement, Wahlberg explained the emotions around the new tour and why they named it “MixTape.” He said, “We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022. Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

    The trek kicks off May 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio, and while the New Kids on the Block will make stops along the east and west coasts, MixTape 2022 pays special attention to mid-sized cities in the south and midwest that other bands sometimes overlook. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8th, and you can book your seat through Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The Boys — now 48 to 52-year-old men — announced their 2022 plans in an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The group performed “Step by Step” with some of the simplest, easiest-to-learn choreography you’ll ever see on a professional stage. Clarkson briefly sang along to “Step by Step,” and when the music segued into Salt-N-Pepa’s “Whatta Man,” she joined the ladies of both that group and En Vogue on the chorus. The medley ended with NKOTB’s “Hangin’ Tough,” and you can check out the performance below.

    New Kids on the Block shared their latest song, the charity single “House Party,” in 2020. Earlier this year, Salt-N-Pepa received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys, and Rick Astley hit a milestone of his own when “Never Gonna Give You Up” reached one billion views on YouTube.

    New Kids on the Block 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/10 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    05/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    05/13 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    05/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    05/15 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    05/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    05/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/20 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
    05/21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    05/22 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    05/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    05/26 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    05/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
    05/28 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    05/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
    05/31 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    06/01 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    06/02 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    06/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/06 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    06/07 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
    06/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    06/10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    06/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    06/12 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    06/14 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    06/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    06/16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    06/17 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    06/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    06/22 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    06/23 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
    06/24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    06/25 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    06/26 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    06/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/30 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    07/01 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    07/02 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    07/03 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/06 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena
    07/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    07/08 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    07/09 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    07/10 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    07/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    07/14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    07/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    07/17 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    07/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    07/21 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
    07/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    07/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

