New Kids on the Block Announce 2022 Tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

New Kids on the Block have got the right stuff for “The MixTape Tour 2022.” The veteran boy band has announced a massive 55-date trek supported by fellow icons of the ’80s and ’90s Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

The quintet of Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, and Donnie Wahlberg last hit the road on the “MixTape Tour 2019.” In a statement, Wahlberg explained the emotions around the new tour and why they named it “MixTape.” He said, “We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022. Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

The trek kicks off May 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio, and while the New Kids on the Block will make stops along the east and west coasts, MixTape 2022 pays special attention to mid-sized cities in the south and midwest that other bands sometimes overlook. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8th, and you can book your seat through Ticketmaster.

The Boys — now 48 to 52-year-old men — announced their 2022 plans in an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The group performed “Step by Step” with some of the simplest, easiest-to-learn choreography you’ll ever see on a professional stage. Clarkson briefly sang along to “Step by Step,” and when the music segued into Salt-N-Pepa’s “Whatta Man,” she joined the ladies of both that group and En Vogue on the chorus. The medley ended with NKOTB’s “Hangin’ Tough,” and you can check out the performance below.

New Kids on the Block shared their latest song, the charity single “House Party,” in 2020. Earlier this year, Salt-N-Pepa received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys, and Rick Astley hit a milestone of his own when “Never Gonna Give You Up” reached one billion views on YouTube.

New Kids on the Block 2022 Tour Dates:

05/10 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

05/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

05/13 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/15 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/20 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

05/21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/22 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

05/26 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

05/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

05/28 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

05/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

05/31 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

06/01 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

06/02 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/05 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/06 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

06/07 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

06/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

06/10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/11 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/12 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

06/14 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

06/16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/17 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

06/22 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/23 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

06/24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/25 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

06/26 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

06/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/30 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

07/01 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/02 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/03 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/06 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena

07/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/08 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

07/09 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

07/10 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

07/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/17 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/21 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

07/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

07/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena