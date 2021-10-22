Menu
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Drop B-Sides and Rarities: Part II: Stream

Containing unearthed recordings from 2006-2020

nick cave and the bad seeds b-sides and rarities part ii
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, photo by Cat Stevens
October 22, 2021 | 10:41am ET

    Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have unfurled their new archival compilation B-Sides and Rarities: Part II via Mute Records. Stream the album below.

    The 27-song collection serves as a long-awaited sequel of sorts to the band’s 2005 studio set B-Sides and Rarities, and features unreleased recordings from 2006 to 2020. It was preceded by the lead tracks “Vortex,” “Earthlings,” and a live recording of “Push the Sky Away” with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

    “I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly,” Cave said in a statement. “It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.”

    He continued: “B-Sides & Rarities: Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from the Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favorite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting for You’ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se’ deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.

    Stream B-Sides and Rarities: Part II after the jump, and while you’re at it, check out the LP’s stark and simple cover art and full tracklist as well.

    In February, the frontman and his Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis released their pandemic-era album Carnage. Two months later, Cage wrote a moving tribute to his collaborator Anita Lane after her death in her early 60s from unspecified causes.

    B-Sides and Rarities: Part II Artwork:

    B-Sides and Rarities: Part II Tracklist:
    01. Hey Little Firing Squad
    02. Fleeting Love
    03. Accidents Will Happen
    04. Free to Walk (with Debbie Harry)
    05. Avalanche
    06. Vortex
    07. Needle Boy
    08. Lightning Bolts
    09. Animal X
    10. Give Us a Kiss
    11. Push The Sky Away (Live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)
    12. First Skeleton Tree
    13. King Sized Nick Cave Blues
    14. Opium Eyes
    15. Big Dream (with Sky)
    16. Instrumental #33
    17. Hell Villanelle
    18. Euthanasia
    19. Life Per Se
    20. Steve McQueen
    21. First Bright Horses
    22. First Girl in Amber
    23. Glacier
    24. Heart that Kills You
    25. First Waiting for You
    26. Sudden Song
    27. Earthlings

