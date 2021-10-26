Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets have just announced North American dates for “The Echoes Tour.” The 2022 trek will see the classic rock drummer and his band performing early music by Pink Floyd. See the full list of concerts below.

“The Echoes Tour” hopes to pick up where the group’s 2019 tour left off. Mason and his band will jumpstart the trek on January 18th in Toronto, Canada before stopping in major cities like Boston, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles. The 26-date run will then conclude on February 28th in Vancouver, Canada.

The founding Pink Floyd member and drummer created Saucerful of Secrets several years ago as a way to revisit his legendary band’s early material. Once again, the supergroup’s lineup features former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, The Blockheads guitarist Lee Harris, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, and composer/keyboardist Dom Beken alongside the freshly minted member of the British royal order.

“We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” said Mason in a press release. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”

Tickets for select dates on the tour will be available this Friday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the rest to go on sale shortly afterward on November 5th. You can buy a ticket to see the group live over at Ticketmaster.

This is certainly your best bet to hear some early Pink Floyd material live considering the state of the beloved classic rock band. Last year, Roger Waters doubled down on his stance that a reunion “would be fucking awful” and Mason reconfirmed his belief that Waters is comparable to Stalin. However, fans looking to see both members live — albeit separately — can do so next year: Waters is planning to embark on a summer 2022 tour as well.

Nick Mason 2022 Tour Dates:

01/18 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

01/19 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis 1

01/21 — Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre Boch Center

01/22 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

01/24 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

01/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

01/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

01/28 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

01/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Music Hall

02/02 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

02/04 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

02/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

02/09 — Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

02/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Muriel Kauffman Theatre

02/12 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

02/15 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

02/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

02/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

02/21 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

02/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

02/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

02/26 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

02/27 — Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

02/28 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum