Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

The rare live shows will see him perform Pink Floyd's early music

Nick Mason 2022 tour dates Saucerful of Secrets The Echoes tour live concert tickets show ticket Pink Floyd
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 26, 2021 | 1:37pm ET

    Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets have just announced North American dates for “The Echoes Tour.” The 2022 trek will see the classic rock drummer and his band performing early music by Pink Floyd. See the full list of concerts below.

    “The Echoes Tour” hopes to pick up where the group’s 2019 tour left off. Mason and his band will jumpstart the trek on January 18th in Toronto, Canada before stopping in major cities like Boston, New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles. The 26-date run will then conclude on February 28th in Vancouver, Canada.

    The founding Pink Floyd member and drummer created Saucerful of Secrets several years ago as a way to revisit his legendary band’s early material. Once again, the supergroup’s lineup features former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, The Blockheads guitarist Lee Harris, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, and composer/keyboardist Dom Beken alongside the freshly minted member of the British royal order.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” said Mason in a press release. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”

    Tickets for select dates on the tour will be available this Friday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the rest to go on sale shortly afterward on November 5th. You can buy a ticket to see the group live over at Ticketmaster.

    roger waters quotes
     Editor's Pick
    Roger Waters’ 8 Most Incendiary Quotes

    This is certainly your best bet to hear some early Pink Floyd material live considering the state of the beloved classic rock band. Last year, Roger Waters doubled down on his stance that a reunion “would be fucking awful” and Mason reconfirmed his belief that Waters is comparable to Stalin. However, fans looking to see both members live — albeit separately — can do so next year: Waters is planning to embark on a summer 2022 tour as well.

    Advertisement

    Nick Mason 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/18 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    01/19 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis 1
    01/21 — Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre Boch Center
    01/22 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
    01/24 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    01/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
    01/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
    01/28 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    01/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    02/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Music Hall
    02/02 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
    02/04 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    02/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    02/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    02/09 — Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center
    02/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Muriel Kauffman Theatre
    02/12 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
    02/15 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    02/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
    02/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
    02/21 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    02/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
    02/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    02/26 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    02/27 — Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
    02/28 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

circle jerks halloween shows postponed covid

Circle Jerks Postpone Halloween Shows Due to COVID-19 within Band's Touring Party

October 26, 2021

sasami squeeze new album artwork the greatest skin a rat new songs stream tour dates

SASAMI Announces New Album Squeeze, Shares "The Greatest" and "Skin a Rat": Stream

October 26, 2021

Adele

Adele Announces First Live Concerts in Five Years

October 26, 2021

Car Seat Headrest 2022 tour dates tickets live concert ticketmaster bartees strange show Carseat Head rest, photo by Carlos Cruz

Car Seat Headrest Announce 2022 North American Tour

October 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale