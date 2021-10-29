Nick Offerman on Traveling with Jeff Tweedy, Discovering Sam Shepard’s and Wendell Berry’s Writings



Nick Offerman catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play. Inspired by the writings of Wendell Berry and Sam Shepard, the book recounts three nature-based trips with folks including Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, authors George Saunders and James Rebanks, and his wife, actress/comedian Megan Mullally.

Offerman’s book also discusses our ignorance of our place in nature, and how learning about our national parks teaches us about oppressed, indigenous, and minority people, and the importance of empathy.

On the musical side of things, the actor and humorist tells us about growing up on bands like Queen, Duran Duran, and Wham before finding the underground acts that changed his world. Look out for mentions of Laurie Anderson, Talking Heads, Uncle Tupelo, They Might Be Giants, and Tom Waits.

