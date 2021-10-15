Menu
Guitarist Nita Strauss Unleashes New Song “Dead Inside” Featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman: Stream

The Alice Cooper guitarist will embark on a US solo tour in November

nita strauss david draiman dead inside video
David Draiman and Nita Strauss (courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR)
October 15, 2021 | 11:39am ET

    Guitarist Nita Strauss has teamed with Disturbed singer David Draiman for the new song “Dead Inside” ahead of her upcoming fall/winter 2021 US solo tour.

    It’s the first solo material from Strass since her 2018 debut Controlled Chaos. “Dead Inside” also marks her first solo collaboration with a vocalist.

    Strauss, who’s known for her work as Alice Cooper’s touring guitarist, reached to the top of the rock heap to tap Draiman. His dramatic delivery fits well with Strauss’ energetic shredding. It makes us wonder what other metal luminaries Strauss could enlist for her forthcoming sophomore album.

    “This is my first time releasing my own music with a vocalist, and I am so honored to take this step alongside a legend like David Draiman,” Strauss said in press statement. “David’s voice and powerful lyrics took this song to a level I could never have imagined! And we are so excited to unleash this song on the world.”

    Added Draiman: “Serendipity can be really cool. We’ve been friends for years. Nita sent me the track… I didn’t have time to work on it right away… then in literally a couple of days, while killing time in Santa Monica, the whole thing just came together. Incredibly proud of how it turned out and honored to be a part of it.”

    Nita Strauss
    Beyond the Boys’ Club: Guitar Virtuoso Nita Strauss

    The performance music video for the new song shows what a concert might look like if the Disturbed singer appeared on one of Strauss’ upcoming tour dates. Her “Winter Wasteland” tour kicks off November 10th in New Orleans and runs through a December 18th show in Angola, Indiana. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Stay tuned for updates on Strauss’ upcoming album. Stream the video for “Dead Inside” and see the full list of tour dates and poster below.

    Nita Strauss’ Winter Wasteland 2021 US Tour:
    11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Hangar
    11/11 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
    11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    11/13 – San Antonio @ The Rock Box
    11/15 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar
    11/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
    11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
    11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky
    11/19 – Reno, NV @ Peavine Taphouse
    11/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
    11/22 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
    11/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
    11/27 – Denver, CO @ HQ
    11/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    11/30 – Destin, FL @ Club L.A.
    12/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven
    12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    12/03 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero
    12/04 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger
    12/07 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel
    12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    12/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels
    12/10 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note
    12/11 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
    12/12 – Toronto, Canada @ Horseshoe Tavern
    12/14 – Cleveland,OH @ The Odeon
    12/15 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s
    12/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
    12/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo
    12/18 – Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room

    unnamed 44 Guitarist Nita Strauss Unleashes New Song Dead Inside Featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman: Stream

