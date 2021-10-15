Guitarist Nita Strauss has teamed with Disturbed singer David Draiman for the new song “Dead Inside” ahead of her upcoming fall/winter 2021 US solo tour.

It’s the first solo material from Strass since her 2018 debut Controlled Chaos. “Dead Inside” also marks her first solo collaboration with a vocalist.

Strauss, who’s known for her work as Alice Cooper’s touring guitarist, reached to the top of the rock heap to tap Draiman. His dramatic delivery fits well with Strauss’ energetic shredding. It makes us wonder what other metal luminaries Strauss could enlist for her forthcoming sophomore album.

“This is my first time releasing my own music with a vocalist, and I am so honored to take this step alongside a legend like David Draiman,” Strauss said in press statement. “David’s voice and powerful lyrics took this song to a level I could never have imagined! And we are so excited to unleash this song on the world.”

Added Draiman: “Serendipity can be really cool. We’ve been friends for years. Nita sent me the track… I didn’t have time to work on it right away… then in literally a couple of days, while killing time in Santa Monica, the whole thing just came together. Incredibly proud of how it turned out and honored to be a part of it.”

The performance music video for the new song shows what a concert might look like if the Disturbed singer appeared on one of Strauss’ upcoming tour dates. Her “Winter Wasteland” tour kicks off November 10th in New Orleans and runs through a December 18th show in Angola, Indiana. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Stay tuned for updates on Strauss’ upcoming album. Stream the video for “Dead Inside” and see the full list of tour dates and poster below.

Nita Strauss’ Winter Wasteland 2021 US Tour:

11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Hangar

11/11 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

11/13 – San Antonio @ The Rock Box

11/15 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar

11/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

11/19 – Reno, NV @ Peavine Taphouse

11/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

11/22 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

11/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

11/27 – Denver, CO @ HQ

11/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/30 – Destin, FL @ Club L.A.

12/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven

12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

12/03 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

12/04 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger

12/07 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel

12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

12/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

12/10 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note

12/11 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

12/12 – Toronto, Canada @ Horseshoe Tavern

12/14 – Cleveland,OH @ The Odeon

12/15 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

12/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

12/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

12/18 – Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room

