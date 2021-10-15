Guitarist Nita Strauss has teamed with Disturbed singer David Draiman for the new song “Dead Inside” ahead of her upcoming fall/winter 2021 US solo tour.
It’s the first solo material from Strass since her 2018 debut Controlled Chaos. “Dead Inside” also marks her first solo collaboration with a vocalist.
Strauss, who’s known for her work as Alice Cooper’s touring guitarist, reached to the top of the rock heap to tap Draiman. His dramatic delivery fits well with Strauss’ energetic shredding. It makes us wonder what other metal luminaries Strauss could enlist for her forthcoming sophomore album.
“This is my first time releasing my own music with a vocalist, and I am so honored to take this step alongside a legend like David Draiman,” Strauss said in press statement. “David’s voice and powerful lyrics took this song to a level I could never have imagined! And we are so excited to unleash this song on the world.”
Added Draiman: “Serendipity can be really cool. We’ve been friends for years. Nita sent me the track… I didn’t have time to work on it right away… then in literally a couple of days, while killing time in Santa Monica, the whole thing just came together. Incredibly proud of how it turned out and honored to be a part of it.”
The performance music video for the new song shows what a concert might look like if the Disturbed singer appeared on one of Strauss’ upcoming tour dates. Her “Winter Wasteland” tour kicks off November 10th in New Orleans and runs through a December 18th show in Angola, Indiana. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Stay tuned for updates on Strauss’ upcoming album. Stream the video for “Dead Inside” and see the full list of tour dates and poster below.
Nita Strauss’ Winter Wasteland 2021 US Tour:
11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Hangar
11/11 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
11/13 – San Antonio @ The Rock Box
11/15 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar
11/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky
11/19 – Reno, NV @ Peavine Taphouse
11/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
11/22 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
11/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
11/27 – Denver, CO @ HQ
11/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/30 – Destin, FL @ Club L.A.
12/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven
12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
12/03 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero
12/04 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger
12/07 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel
12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
12/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels
12/10 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note
12/11 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
12/12 – Toronto, Canada @ Horseshoe Tavern
12/14 – Cleveland,OH @ The Odeon
12/15 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s
12/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
12/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo
12/18 – Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room