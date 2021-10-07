Menu
Oberhofer Shares “SUNSHiiNE” Featuring Shamir and The Strokes’ Nick Valensi: Stream

Brad Oberhofer's new album Smothered drops November 12th

oberhofer sunshiine new song single nick valensi shamir the strokes stream
Oberhofer, photo by Kobe Wagstaff
October 7, 2021 | 10:35am ET

    After a nearly six-year hiatus, Brad Oberhofer is back and releasing music. His new album Smothered is due out November 12th, and he’s now shared the latest single, “SUNSHiiNE,” featuring Shamir and The Strokes’ Nick Valensi.

    Here, the sunshine is more metaphorical than literal. “I was walking in the rain today,” Oberhofer begins, “I wasn’t feeling great/ Pulled out my phone and saw a message from you/ It was a smiley face.” Throughout, the synths sparkle like the rainbow after a storm, as Oberhofer sings to the light of his life: “When I met you/ My heart skipped a beat/ When I’m with you/ I feel so complete/ My sunshine.”

    Nick Valensi adds a fuzzy guitar solo that slowly searches its way upwards, and Shamir adds a distorted spoken-word section about how “life is the greatest opportunity.” Check out Oberhofer’s “SUNSHiiNE” below.

    Related Video

    Pre-orders for Smothered are ongoing. Previously, Oberhofer shared the singles “What Does It Mean to Me?” and “Let It Go.”

