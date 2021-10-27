Olivia Rodrigo Performs “traitor” on Kimmel: Watch

After the year she’s had, Olivia Rodrigo has earned her flowers, and she brought hundreds — perhaps thousands — of them to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for her performance of the SOUR cut “traitor.”

A longtime Disney star, Rodrigo is no stranger to television. For her new appearance on the ABC stages, she posted up in front of a piano in a manicured floral field. As the bitter pop tune progressed, her band appeared out of the shadows to flesh out the orchestration, but Rodrigo was never long out of frame.

Elsewhere on the show, Rodrigo sat for an interview with Kimmel. She told him about her experience visiting the White House, as well as the incredibly strange gifts she was presented with by President Biden: Ray-Bans, M&Ms, and for some reason, a shoehorn. Check out the interview, as well as her performance of “traitor,” below.

Last month, Rodrigo took “good 4 u” to the MTV VMAs. In August, she retroactively gave Paramore a writing credit on that song, and in July she did the same to Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent for “deja vu.”

