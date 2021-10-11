Menu
US Marshals Catch Nine Sex Offenders in Operation Dunder Mifflin

The operation took its name from The Office's beloved paper company

The Office Michael Scarn
The Office (NBC)
October 11, 2021 | 9:58am ET

    The US Marshals Service carried out a sting operation in Scranton, Pennsylvania earlier this summer with a name tied to The Office.

    According to a press release dated October 4th, Operation Dunder Mifflin — named after the beloved sitcom’s fictional Scranton-based paper company — was a multi-agency “effort to verify the registered addresses of convicted sex offenders” with help from both the Scranton Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section.

    The operation was reportedly carried out from August 2nd to September 17th, and resulted in the arrest of nine individuals in violation of registered sex offender laws, and four others still being pursued by the Marshals Service.

    The eight men and one woman who were arrested had all been convicted of crimes ranging from sexual abuse of children and statutory rape to corruption of minors, indecent assault, sexual abuse, and more.

    “The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006 designated the USMS as the federal agency responsible for helping local and state authorities locate and arrest convicted sex offenders who fail to comply with their Megan’s Law requirements. It’s a mission that receives top priority and constant attention within our agency,” said US Marshal Martin J. Pane in a statement.

    Added Scranton Chief of Police Leonard A. Namiotka: “This joint operation was successful in ensuring those required to register remain compliant and those who are in violation are brought before the court to answer for their non-compliance. The cooperation between the Scranton Police Department and our law enforcement partners is paramount in making our community safe for all citizens.”

