Outside Lands Day 1 Live Gallery: The Strokes, Remi Wolf, Sharon Van Etten, JPEGMAFIA and More

Plus see photos of 070 Shake, The HU, Glass Animals and more

the strokes outside lands 2021
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, photo by Kris Lori
October 30, 2021 | 4:53pm ET

    Outside Lands Festival kicked off in San Francisco on Friday (October 29th), and thousands made their way to a sunny Golden Gate Park for a stacked first day.

    Highlights included two lovely sets from Bartees Strange (one on the Sutro Stage and one acoustic set at “Cocktail Magic”), October Artist of the Month Remi Wolf’s tour de force performance, Glass Animals’ main stage victory lap, and headliners Tyler, the Creator and The Strokes thrilling fans with their biggest hits.

    And with an ominous but perfectly-San-Francisco fog settling in around midday, Day 1 of Outside Lands had an incomparable vibe and energy — fitting, for the biggest festival in the Bay Area.

    Check out our visual recap of Day 1 via the gallery below.

    070 Shake, photo by Kris Lori
    Atmosphere at Outside Lands 2021, photo by Kris Lori
    Atmosphere at Outside Lands 2021, photo by Kris Lori
    Glass Animals, photo by Kris Lori
    Glass Animals, photo by Kris Lori
    Glass Animals, photo by Kris Lori
    JPEGMAFIA, photo by Kris Lori
    Kaytranada, photo by Kris Lori
    Khurangbin, photo by Kris Lori
    Khurangbin, photo by Kris Lori
    Madeline Kenney, photo by Kris Lori
    Moses Sumney, photo by Kris Lori
    Remi Wolf, photo by Kris Lori
    Sharon Van Etten, photo by Kris Lori
    The HU, photo by Kris Lori
    The Strokes, photo by Kris Lori
    The Strokes, photo by Kris Lori
    The Strokes, photo by Kris Lori

